Grey phasing in increases to maximum geared-to-income rent
Article content
Grey County is planning to increase, over the next five years, the maximum rent paid by tenants in its geared-to-income housing units to match by 2026 the average market rent set by the Canadian Mortgage & Housing Corp.
Advertisement
Article content
Because Grey County Housing tenants will never pay more than 30 per cent of their net income on rent, the phased-in increases will impact only those tenants with the income to support the higher maximum rental costs, county council heard during a committee of the whole meeting Thursday.
Grey phasing in increases to maximum geared-to-income rent Back to video
“The reason we’re looking at this is it’s actually been over 10 years since they (maximum rental costs) were last looked at. In the last couple years, we’ve had a fairly significant change in the market where our maximum rents for rent-geared-to-income now are falling way behind the average market rents that are set by CMHC,” housing programs manager Josh Gibson told council.
CMHC’s average market rents are still “significantly lower” than rents in the private market, he said.
The plan will increase equity among tenants, he said, while allowing the county to generate additional revenue, projected to be about $103,000 in 2022.
Gibson said tenants in about 15 per cent of the county’s 997 housing units currently pay the maximum rent. That percentage is expected to drop to six per cent by the end of the five-year phase-in period.
The current maximum rent is $425 monthly for a bachelor unit and $550 to $600 for a one-bedroom unit. It goes up to $730 a month for a five-bedroom unit in a semidetached home.
The proposed maximum rents in 2026, based on CMHC’s average market rent, is $676 for a bachelor, $818 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,140 for a five-bedroom unit.
Advertisement
Article content
Council approved a staff recommendation to phase in the increases over five years, starting Jan. 1, 2022, and then increase the maximum rent each year after 2026 to reflect the CMHC’s average market rent.
* * *
Grey County is updating its corporate COVID-19 immunization policy to include council members.
The policy, approved Aug. 27 and revised Thursday, requires all county employees, contracted personnel, volunteers, council members and students to receive COVID-19 vaccines unless it is medically contraindicated and/or complete an education program and undergo regular testing.
Those covered by the policy must provide proof of immunization to human resources. Medical exemptions must be submitted by Oct. 12.
If unvaccinated by choice, the policy says the employees must complete rapid antigen testing at regular intervals.
* * *
Grey County council approved a plan Thursday to formally recognize each Sept. 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
To honour the national day as well as victims and survivors of residential schools, the county will be lowering its flags to half-mast and fly the Every Child Matters flag, the county said in a news release.
“Formally recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an important step in Grey County’s journey towards reconciliation with local Indigenous peoples. All Canadians and all levels of government have a role to play,” Warden Selwyn Hicks said in the release. “We are committed to doing our part as a county to create opportunities for education about the history and legacy of residential schools, the traditional lands we live on and cultures of Indigenous peoples.”
Grey County is also developing a permanent display at Grey Roots that will feature the county’s land acknowledgment and a series of maps “illustrating the traditional land use of Indigenous peoples and changes to their territory brought about by the colonial treaty process.
“Grey Roots is also reaching out to the Indigenous community to develop an Indigenous Advisory Circle, recognizing there is much more to be done at the museum to increase the representation of Indigenous voices, cultures, and history.”