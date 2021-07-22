Grey reducing some speed limits, looking at photo radar

Grey County council voted Thursday to reduce speed limits along Grey Road 17B, also known as the Drive-in Road at Springmount in Georgian Bluffs.

Some use this route to bypass 10th Street and the Sunset Strip on their way to and from Highway 6. Road 17B sees 4,000 to 5,000 cars a day. Area residents have asked for lower speeds, both at Georgian Bluffs and at county councils.

All county councillors present voted in favour of amending the motion to go beyond what staff recommended.

The speed will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour between West and Somers streets, where now it is 60. Also, speed will be reduced to 60 km/h from West Street to Highway 6, down from 70.

Kevin Lind, who lives at the corner of 17B and West Street, said in an interview he was “very happy” because council listened to the community. He watched the discussion, which was held virtually and broadcast online.

He said the decision shows “they care more about safety than moving traffic.”

He noted currently GPS systems direct people to take Grey Road 17B and maybe they won’t if taking that route is slower. He said with the reduced speed limits, taking 17B will be slower.

If navigation systems do send people down 17B, “at least they’re going through at a slower speed, safer speed for everybody else.”

Georgian Bluff’s Mayor Dwight Burley pushed back at staff’s view that this road presented “very low” risk when assessed using standard evaluation criteria. Others on council, some with similar issues in their municipalities, agreed with him.

Burley said the staff recommendations didn’t adequately deal with safety concerns expressed by prior delegations to councils and among “many, many residents” who’ve called him in the past couple weeks.