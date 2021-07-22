Grey reducing some speed limits, looking at photo radar
Grey County council voted Thursday to reduce speed limits along Grey Road 17B, also known as the Drive-in Road at Springmount in Georgian Bluffs.
Some use this route to bypass 10th Street and the Sunset Strip on their way to and from Highway 6. Road 17B sees 4,000 to 5,000 cars a day. Area residents have asked for lower speeds, both at Georgian Bluffs and at county councils.
All county councillors present voted in favour of amending the motion to go beyond what staff recommended.
The speed will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour between West and Somers streets, where now it is 60. Also, speed will be reduced to 60 km/h from West Street to Highway 6, down from 70.
Kevin Lind, who lives at the corner of 17B and West Street, said in an interview he was “very happy” because council listened to the community. He watched the discussion, which was held virtually and broadcast online.
He said the decision shows “they care more about safety than moving traffic.”
He noted currently GPS systems direct people to take Grey Road 17B and maybe they won’t if taking that route is slower. He said with the reduced speed limits, taking 17B will be slower.
If navigation systems do send people down 17B, “at least they’re going through at a slower speed, safer speed for everybody else.”
Georgian Bluff’s Mayor Dwight Burley pushed back at staff’s view that this road presented “very low” risk when assessed using standard evaluation criteria. Others on council, some with similar issues in their municipalities, agreed with him.
Burley said the staff recommendations didn’t adequately deal with safety concerns expressed by prior delegations to councils and among “many, many residents” who’ve called him in the past couple weeks.
County transportation director Pat Hoy went through some of the criteria and noted there are “safe” sight lines, the road is straight and the few collisions on 17B tended to be related to winter conditions, all arguing against speed limit changes, he said.
If a request to lower speeds fits with the evaluation criteria set out in county policies, it is generally granted. Sometimes they’re granted when policies don’t support it, Hoy added.
Staff did recommend lowering the limit to 60 km/from West to Grey Road 17 (it’s 70km/h now) because of the slightly narrow shoulders. The county intends to pave them. That would have made the entire road 60 km/h, though residents had recommended 50 km/h.
What councillors and staff seemed to agree on was that Grey County is seeing lots more traffic and more speeding.
“This year we’ve really gotten more calls about speeding than we’ve ever gotten before,” Hoy said. It’s related to more people home during the pandemic, more walking and cycling and more visitors, he suggested. “Speeding is its own epidemic.”
County representatives sit on two provincial task forces concerning stunt driving and speeding with people from the Ministry of Transportation and other areas including Peel Region, Hoy noted.
The report which contained the Grey Road 17B speed discussion also included numerous other county roads for which speed reductions were requested and granted.
For example, a short 80-km/h section of Grey Road 1 in Georgian Bluffs, sandwiched between two long 60-km/h stretches, will be reduced to 60.
And in Kimberley, part of Grey Highlands, council went beyond what staff recommended to reduce speeds through the village itself to 40 km/h, from 50, while the limit on the approaches north and south will be finalized when the bylaw enacting the changes is ready.
Hoy said if one span of road is going to be reduced to 40 km/h, then the approaches might be better reduced too.
Otherwise, the limit would go from 80 km/h as cars approach Kimberley, drop to 70, then to 40 — too steep a differential. He wondered if an 80-60-40 progression would be better.
Hoy said the county has been running a speed-calming pilot project with speed signs placed on the centre line of the road in Hanover. And in the fall, he’ll present a report looking at the use of photo radar, at the request of a council councillor.