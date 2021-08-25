Grey Road 3 closed at Sideroad 8 in Chatsworth following serious collision

Grey Bruce OPP

A driver has been airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Chatsworth on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Grey-Bruce OPP, Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Chesley Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 8 in the Township of Chatsworth.

Grey Bruce OPP and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) remain on the scene conducting the investigation. The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours and detour routes were in place.

Further updates were to be released as more information became available, the police said.

