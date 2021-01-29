Grey supports 'safe reopening' of ski hills once stay-at-home order ends

Denis Langlois
Jan 29, 2021  •  22 minutes ago  •  3 minute read
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort Dec. 19, before a provincial lockdown began Dec. 26.
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort Dec. 19, before a provincial lockdown began Dec. 26.

Grey County is backing a call for the province to allow a “safe reopening” of Ontario’s ski hills after Onbtario’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

Council authorized the county to send a letter of support, signed by Warden Selwyn Hicks, for the Blue Mountain Village Association and The Snow Resorts Association of Ontario’s recommended measures to safely reopen ski hills once the order comes to an end, now expected Feb. 11.

“Reopening will be a critical step to help alleviate the capacity shift experienced from the closure of ski hills to our many outdoor areas, which are often unregulated open spaces. This shift is having a detrimental effect on both our land and community of landowners, many of whom are private residents offering their properties for use to maintain well-known provincial assets such as the Bruce Trail,” the letter says.

“Even more concerning than the overwhelming capacity concerns is the economic impact this closure is having on our region. Eight of the nine private ski clubs in Ontario are located in our region, resulting in an alarming 10,000 jobs lost both directly and indirectly; a number which continues to grow. This is worrisome news for an industry already plagued by an ongoing long-term labour shortage crisis and the negative effects of trust and support among the workforce are certain to persist far past the pandemic resolve.”

The snow resorts association says Ontario is the only jurisdiction in North America that has had to close its ski hills as a result of the pandemic.

A provincial lockdown, which came into effect Dec. 26, required the closure of ski hills, while most other outdoor recreational amenities, like ice rinks, cross-country ski trails, tobogganing hills and playgrounds, were permitted to remain open.

The stay-at-home order began Jan. 14 and is also to remain in place until at least Feb. 11.

The snow resorts association is working with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, via a ski industry working group, to propose updated reopening guidelines to be presented to the public health measures table and Ontario’s chief public health officer once the lockdown is over.

The letter from Grey County says Ontario’s snow resorts have committed to following restrictive measures once they reopen, such as only allowing access to indoor buildings for use of washrooms, providing only essential food services, with take-out, curbside or delivery, limiting access to pass holders or ticket holders and reducing capacity to 30 to 50 per cent.

* * *

Donating coats

Grey County will donate its old winter coats for paramedics to those in need in the community.

A report to council’s committee of the whole from paramedic services director Kevin McNab said the department purchased new coats for its paramedics in 2020 as part of a five-year replacement cycle due to normal wear and tear.

Council approved the department’s request to donate the old coats “that are still of useable quality” to charitable organizations within Grey County for continued use, the report says.

“In previous years, with great success, this same initiative was utilized and all coats were distributed to those in need.”

All paramedic identifiers and crests will be removed prior to distribution.

* * *

Eh!Tel update

EH!tel Networks president Twan Peeters says the Holstein-based company is on track to complete by December its SWIFT project to make better broadband Internet services available to about 2,000 homes and businesses in Southgate and West Grey.

Work has begun on the project, which will involve installing 145 kilometres of fibre that will provide “fibre to the premises” of 1,300 homes and businesses and enable 700 premises to connect to 50/10 wireless.

“We’re hoping the first services will start in May. A lot of the project is going to take a little longer. We have certain areas in the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority that we can’t drill and connect until the water levels are down,” Peeters told Grey County council.

Peeters made a presentation during the county’s committee of the whole meeting Thursday to update council on EH!tel’s SWIFT (Southwestern Ontario Integrated Fibre Technology) project in Grey.

The SWIFT website says EH!tel has received $2.5 million in federal-provincial funding for a project to bring faster, more reliable high-speed Internet services to premises in Allan Park, Vickers, Mulock, Crawford and Habermehl and $2.6-million in SWIFT funding to bring high-speed broadband to premises in Holstein, Varney, Orchardville, Yeovil, Dromore, Tartan and Thistle.

SWIFT, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments and private sector investors, has announced a combined investment of $16.9 million to deliver high-speed internet to more than 3,900 underserved homes and businesses within Grey County.