The Grey Transit Route between Owen Sound and Orangeville has expanded to include weekends until December.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Township of Shelburne is funding the weekend pilot between Dundalk and Shelburne on Saturdays and Sundays between July 10 and Dec. 12.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey Transit Route from Owen Sound to Orangeville now running weekends Back to video

With the partnership in place, it means there will be a bus leaving the Owen Sound transit terminal on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 a.m. and arriving at the Dundalk arena at 7:56 a.m., before continuing on the Dundalk to Shelburne route. There will also be a bus back to Owen Sound in the evening on Saturdays and Sundays, arriving at the city’s transit terminal at 7:55 p.m.

Grey County’s manager of community transportation Stephanie Stewart said the bus will be accepting passengers to and from Owen Sound on the weekend run. But there will not be the regular stops along the way, until the bus reaches the Dundalk to Orangeville route.

Stewart said the partnership with Shelburne is another opportunity to expand and enhance the service.

“It has been great to partner with more agencies and municipalities to expand the service and make it robust for people,” Stewart said. “We can get a good idea of what the possibilities could be in the future.”

GTR was launched in September 2020 with weekday routes from Owen Sound to Orangeville, Owen Sound to The Blue Mountains and Owen Sound to Wiarton.

Other routes have been added between Flesherton and Walkerton and to include Sauble Beach in the summer.

The service had been funded mostly by the province until 2023, but last week additional funding from the Ontario government was announced to extend the service to 2025.