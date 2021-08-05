This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content As the Grey Transit Route nears its first anniversary in operation, work continues to grow the service in Grey and Bruce counties.

Article content On Thursday, Grey County’s manager of community transportation, Stephanie Stewart, made a presentation to Bruce County council which included a proposal to expand one of the routes so that it runs more days each week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey Transit Route pitches enhancing service to Bruce County Back to video Stewart asked Bruce County to consider contributing $44,400 to expand the portion of a route that runs from Hanover to Walkerton to five days a week from Monday to Friday for a one-year pilot. The route – which runs along Grey Road 4 from Flesherton to Hanover in Grey County and then from Hanover to Walkerton in Bruce County, currently just runs two days each week. “I think that this is very important because what we have heard from our riders is that two days a week is just not enough,” she said. “It doesn’t give the rider an opportunity to leave their car at home, to get a job and to rely on it for employment.” A proposal with a request for Grey County to contribute $135,000 to expand the route from Flesherton to Hanover from two to five days a week is expected to go before Grey council on Aug. 12. Stewart also said that by enhancing the service, they can give residents the opportunity to use the bus as often as possible, which will give them really good raw data. “Then we will know what people are really looking for and how we can support the needs of our residents,” she said. There are plans to make some other changes to the service, including enhancing the schedule, adding some additional stops and changing the pickup times.

Article content A survey, which included close to 150 responses, is being used to help shape changes to the service. “What we learned is that people want the bus to run seven days a week,” Stewart said, adding that some of the areas in Bruce County where people would like to see the service extended to include Allenford, Cape Croker, Kincardine, Tobermory and Saugeen Shores. The GTR was launched in September 2020 with routes from Owen Sound to Orangeville from Monday to Friday, Owen Sound to the Blue Mountains from Wednesday to Sunday and Owen Sound to Wiarton from Friday to Monday. The route has also been added along Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton two days a week, while the route from Owen Sound to Wiarton has been expanded to include Sauble Beach for the summer. The route from Owen Sound to Orangeville was also enhanced to include weekends last month, made possible through a pilot project with the Town of Shelburne. That pilot, which provides weekend service between Dundalk and Shelburne, also sees a bus leaving Owen Sound in the morning and returning in the evening on both Saturdays and Sundays, until Dec. 12. The majority of the original initiative has been funded by $1.85 million Grey County received and $500,000 Southgate received from the province’s Community Transportation Grant Program. That funding was to see the service through to March 2023, but then earlier this summer, the province announced that Grey County would be eligible for close to $925,000 more, while Southgate would receive close to $307,000 more to extend the service to March 2025.

Article content The Sauble Beach extension was added this spring as a pilot project after South Bruce Peninsula agreed to chip in just under $32,000, with the route currently slated to run to the beach until Sept. 6. The Flesherton to Walkerton route, running Mondays and Fridays, is covered by Grey County. The service is operated by Driverseat Owen Sound through a contract with the county. In her presentation on Thursday, Stewart said feedback has been very positive so far on the service and they have been happy with ridership. The Owen Sound to Wiarton and Sauble Beach route saw 21 riders use the service over 16 days in June, while the Flesherton to Walkerton route saw its strongest month last November when there were 26 riders recorded, followed by April when 22 riders used the buses. Stewart said they have even had a rider take the service all the way from Orangeville to Sauble Beach.

“Really this service is helping people to go all over,” she said. “We do connect into the Go Transit system in Orangeville and then we also connect over into Collingwood Transit, which could connect to Simcoe County Transit to get to Barrie and the Go Transit system that way.” Stewart said there have been challenges for the service over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but she sees opportunities for ridership growth in the future. “I see ridership growing over the next year and beyond with attracting youth and seniors,” Stewart said. “I think there is a huge market there.”

Article content Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau expressed interest is seeing the inter-community service expanded to his municipality in the future as well. “People are noticing in particular the route from Owen Sound to Sauble Beach and are interested in a connection from Owen Sound to Southampton or into Saugeen Shores,” said Charbonneau, adding that he thinks there is an opportunity to more broadly connect the two counties through transit. “I am hopeful we can explore more than just that Walkerton-Hanover-Owen Sound-Sauble Beach route and find ways to partner. We clearly have interest in a broader transit system in Bruce County and working with you I think would make an awful lot of sense to serve our residents.” Stewart said they are always open to expanding their service and are happy with the partnerships they have already entered into. “We already have the grant funding for the baseline of infrastructure so why not serve as many people as we can,” Stewart said. The cost to use the GTR service is $5 per trip for adults and $4.50 for seniors and students, and $3 for adults and $2.50 for seniors and students for the Owen Sound to Wiarton to Sauble route. Children five and under are free. Route and booking information can be found at grey.ca/grey-transit-route

