Grey's expanded community paramedicine program 'vitally important': Fullerton

During Friday's announcement that Grey County's community paramedicine program will be expanding, paramedic Rick Trombley shared a story illustrating how the initiative achieves its goal of helping patients remain in their homes and avoid a trip to hospital. An 82-year-old patient, who lives in a farmhouse about 20 kilometres from the nearest hospital, called Trombley, complaining about a bad cough that had not improved over three days. The woman has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is on home oxygen and has limited mobility. "I assessed her condition, performed some in-home diagnostic blood work and determined that the patient was developing an infection in her right lung," Trombley, one of Grey County's original community paramedics, said during the virtual event with Ontario Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton. Trombley called the patient's doctor to explain the situation and requested an order for an antibiotic and steroid. The physician agreed with his assessment and sent a prescription to the woman's pharmacy.

Trombley said the woman fully recovered after taking the medication and being monitored by community paramedics over a week. "By treating her in her own home, she was comfortable, she avoided any exposure to secondary infections, her quality of life remained and, most importantly, every night she slept in her own bed," he said. Grey County Paramedic Services says that's also the objective of their expanded community paramedicine program – to assess and provide in-home care to eligible seniors in order to keep them stabilized in their illness trajectory and in their homes as long as possible. Fullerton and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announced during the online event that the province has approved Grey County's funding application to launch a Community Paramedicine for Long-term Care program. The county will receive $3.25 million to fully fund the program for the next four years. The initiative, which will run in conjunction with Grey County's current, six-year-old community paramedicine program, will focus exclusively on seniors who are on a waiting list for a long-term care bed or are eligible or soon to be eligible for long-term care. County officials say there's potential to add 300 to 350 patients from across Grey-Bruce to the current 125 to 150 patient roster. Fullerton said the program is "vitally important" in a time when 38,000 Ontario seniors are on a waiting list for long-term care, with an average wait time of 132 days.

"It's about providing our seniors, our loved ones, our most vulnerable people in our communities and their families and caregivers the peace of mind that while waiting for long-term care that they will be supported," she said. "They allow our loved ones to access support services from their own homes and potentially delay the need for a long-term care placement." Patients in the expanded program will have access to non-emergency health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she said. Community paramedics will perform in-home visits and assessments and, in collaboration with health system partners, monitor patients' conditions to prevent or reduce emergency room visits, help patients manage chronic diseases, educate patients about healthy living and connect patients and their families to other community supports. "In addition, the program will complement home care, primary care and community care to help ease the capacity strain on hospitals," Fullerton said. Walker said the expanded program is "terrific news for our local area. "Grey County has done excellent work with their community paramedicine program and I'm thrilled by this investment from our government to expand this initiative." Paramedic services director Kevin McNab said Grey County currently has eight specially trained community paramedics. Another 12 will take a six-week course, starting Monday, to also become community paramedics.

The plan, he said, is to gradually bring on the long-term care program patients as soon as possible, likely starting in April. All family health teams, primary care physicians and community health centres within Grey County will be able to participate in the program. The new funding will be on top of the $362,000 the county receives annually from the Ministry of Health for its current community paramedicine program, which involves monitoring and treating patients with chronic diseases, like diabetes, congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in their homes, under the medical delegation of primary care physicians.

