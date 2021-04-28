GREYT new brand supporting local initiatives

Article content

A husband-and-wife duo who moved from Toronto to Williamsford in late 2019 has launched a new brand aimed at celebrating Grey County while supporting local initiatives.

Marketing expert Sarah Saso and landscape painter Lonny Doherty started GREYT Stuff – a play on the word Grey in Grey County – as a clothing brand, but say they plan to expand it over time to “celebrate everything” the county has to offer its residents and visitors.

The United Way of Bruce Grey’s Hope for Kids Fund will be the first recipient of funds from GREYT Stuff, receiving a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the brand’s hoodies, T-shirts and tuques.

Saso said supporting local and giving back “with a unique, authentic, earthy and purposeful concept” is at the core of the new brand.

“Throughout my life and professional career, I have been a dedicated advocate for social change,” she said Wednesday.

“I am all about making connections and building collaborations to further social impact and make a significant contribution to pressing social issues. For me to feel part of a community, I have to be active in it.”

Saso and Doherty, who now live on a 50-acre farm in rural Chatsworth Township, developed GREYT Stuff’s store through Digital Main Street, a program of FedDev Ontario and the provincial government that helps small businesses go digital.

The store is on the Shopify platform.

Saso said the target is for $5 from each hoodie sale to go to the United Way’s Hope for Kids Fund by the end of 2021.

GREYT Stuff can be found online at greytstuff.ca.