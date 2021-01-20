Group forms to support women in politics in Grey-Bruce

Rob Gowan
Jan 20, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  3 minute read

A new community group has been formed to support and encourage women in municipal politics in Grey-Bruce.

The electHER group officially kicked off on Tuesday with a goal to increase the number of women elected to municipal office in Grey-Bruce in 2022.

The organization is made up of a group of women from across the region, including 12 current or former elected officials and six community volunteers.

Owen Sound city councillor and electHER co-founder Carol Merton said on Wednesday that it is important to have women in municipal council positions, as they bring a different perspective to issues and add value to political conversations based on their life experiences.

“I do believe our community is stronger and more resilient when women help each other with the tools, knowledge, support and mentorship to first make the decision to run, actually run in the election, win a seat, and also to then thrive in the political office,” said Merton, who co-founded the group with Laura Wood.

The organization hopes to see at least one woman elected to each of Grey-Bruce’s 17 municipal councils in 2022. During the last municipal elections in 2018, every municipality except South Bruce had at least one woman elected. But women still only make up 28 per cent of the municipal politicians in the two counties while accounting for more than 50 per cent of the total population.

Merton said there is definitely an opportunity for improvement.

“If our focus is to increase the number of women to better represent our population then we have some work to do,” she said. “In different municipalities there are different percentages.

“We have some work to do for sure, to move towards that gender parity, and then to sustain it.”

Merton said the goal of the group is to not just get women to run and get elected, but to keep them involved in politics.

“There is a need to continue to have forward momentum to have more women to run for council, be successful and then once you are there continue to do well and thrive,” she said.

“Ultimately our goal is for women who have been elected to a first term to consider a second and third term and then to consider running for a position more than a councillor, to run as deputy-mayor or mayor.”

Along with encouraging more women to get involved in municipal politics locally, electHER also plans to provide the support and guidance to candidates through training, networking and mentorship programs leading up to the next municipal election in the fall of 2022. The first training session is slated for mid-March.

Merton said being involved in a non-partisan community organization for women was important to her because it allows her as a first-term councillor to share her personal experiences.

Merton said she did a lot of research and work before running for municipal council, which helped her get an idea of what to expect in the campaign and then at the council table.

“I thought if I have this information and there are others who have this information lets pass it on,” she said. “It is not easy work even making the decision and then certainly as you move forward to sit in a political office.”

Wednesday also marked a big day politically for women as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice-president in the history of the United States.

Merton said that was a very inspiring and encouraging accomplishment.

“This is absolutely amazing,” she said. “It is important for us to just pause, reflect on what this means and appreciate the moment.”

She said Harris’ election gives women hope, something that electHER is also hoping to do.

“We want to give women the recognition and acknowledgement that there are opportunities for you,” she said. “We want future generations to realize that this can be accomplished.”

The first electHER learning session is on March 16 at 7 p.m. with the theme of “How to Decide to Run for Office.” Participation is limited with registration available online at electhernow.ca or by e-mailing electhernow@gmail.com. All sessions are all “pay what you can” events.

More information on electHER can be found on its website page or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.