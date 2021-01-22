Group requests ombudsman investigate Bruce County on heels of report

Article content continued

Their court application alleges the county committed a breach of trust under the Charities Accounting Act by purchasing the rectory with a bequest from Bruce Krug to demolish it for a nuclear institute. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.

On Feb. 5 the heritage group will propose the dispute be settled through mediation.

The group has been calling for the archives to be digitized instead of expanding the building at the rectory’s expense. In 2019 the rectory was listed on the National Trust for Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places.

Robinson also said the ombudsman should also examine of the absence of agendas and reports from the county website from meetings before 2019, that only minutes are left and some of those are missing.

Warden Jackson had no comment on the concerns about missing agendas and reports when reached as she headed out for meetings Friday. County spokesman Adam Ferguson confirmed recent changes to the website help the county meet new provincial accessibility requirements.

“We are working through these changes now to ensure all documents are in accessible formats. Documents that weren’t accessible are no longer posted, but are available upon request.”

The Special Ombudsman Response Team conducts in-depth investigations into complex and systemic issues, according to the Ombudsman Ontario office. A spokesperson declined to comment on specific complaints.

Robinson said she doesn’t trust councillors and staff, who have taken numerous closed meeting awareness workshops over the years already, to conduct themselves as they should. She said the county has not released minutes from the latest set of meetings found to have been improperly closed and it’s had the report for nearly a month.