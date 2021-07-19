Groups trying to reopen Cabot Head Road as a pretty, wilderness trail

A plan to turn the picturesque but storm-damaged Cabot Head Road into solely a walking and cycling trail has the money and stakeholder support to complete the job this year, says a coalition of Bruce Peninsula charitable organizations proposing it.

The compacted gravel road leads to the popular Cabot Head lighthouse at the end of the road, and the Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory, a scientific, monitoring station along an international migratory bird route.

The road offers kilometres-long views of Georgian Bay as it hugs the shoreline.

It has been closed since high water in 2019-20 washed out about 450 metres of its eight-kilometre length. It’s privately owned by individuals and Ontario Parks, which complicates repairing and reopening it as a public road.

Not allowing cars on the eight-kilometre trail would mean an eight-kilometre hike or bike for anyone wanting to access the lighthouse, Elizabeth Thorn acknowledged Monday.

She’s president of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and vice-president of the Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory, two of the three charitable groups pitching the plan. Friends of Cabot Head Lighthouse is the third.

But fixing the road “is going to be prohibitively expensive and there are a number of stakeholders who much prefer to have a bike path,” Thorn said.

Residents in Dyer’s Bay are tired of all the traffic, roadside parking, litter, some thefts and have endorsed this plan, the groups’ report says. They’re also concerned about damage to ecologically sensitive areas, including from any parking lot expansion, and oppose increasing the area’s tourism capacity.

The groups warn the lighthouse may be torn down and vandalism will continue unless a solution which restores visitor access is found.