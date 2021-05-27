





Article content Concerns raised by a group of residents about speeding and traffic volumes along their road were echoed by councillors from across Grey County on Thursday. And the matter will come back before council in early July when a report is presented on the county’s traffic control and parking bylaw that will look at speed limits in the county and possible steps that can be taken to make roads safer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Growing concerns about speeding, traffic volumes on Grey County roads Back to video “This is an example of the kind of situation we are seeing more and more of throughout Grey County in all of our municipalities,” Blue Mountains Deputy-mayor Rob Potter said of the concerns raised on Thursday by residents along Grey Road 17B in the Springmount area. “We are certainly seeing it over here and nobody likes to see speed limits changed, especially seeing them reduced, but things are changing.” Potter said the county should not be only looking at reducing speed limits, but at other traffic calming measures to get drivers to obey traffic laws and slow down.

Article content “If we want to have more cycling and pedestrian areas we can’t expect that is going to co-exist with 80 kilometre per hour speed limits and roads through residential and commercial areas,” Potter said. “I think we need to look at this very carefully because I think it is a model for what we are seeing throughout the county.” Part of the report to come to county council in July will focus on the concerns around speeding and traffic volumes on 17B raised on Thursday. The report will include background information and recommendations related to the approximately two-kilometre stretch of road, which runs between Somers Street and Highway 6 west of Owen Sound. The county’s transportation staff will also work with Georgian Bluffs operations staff to assess additional concerns raised about the road. A report outlining those challenges and potential solutions will be brought back to council in a separate report later on the summer. Residents Russ Pierson and Kevin Lind appeared before Grey County council during its virtual meeting on Thursday where they proposed that the speed limit be lowered to 50 km/h on 17B. Currently part of it is 60 km/h and part is 70 km/h. They made a similar presentation to Georgian Bluffs council on May 5. In the presentation, Lind detailed how most of the traffic on the road is using it as an alternative route to Highway 6 and 21 in and out of Owen Sound and to get to Sauble Beach and the Bruce Peninsula. He provided OPP traffic monitoring data from last year that showed an average of about 5,000 vehicles use the road daily, of which close to half were speeding.

Article content Lind said dropping the speed along the road would help divert traffic. He said algorithms used by Google Maps and GPS devices currently identify the route as a slightly faster alternative to taking Highway. 6 and 21, and lowering the speed limit would change that. “We need to work within the system to guide non-local motorists to use the highways,” Lind said, adding it would also divert traffic back to the highways and potentially benefit the local commercial businesses along them. He identified a number of issues that make high traffic volumes and speeding along the “residential” road particularly dangerous. He said there have been at least six serious accidents along the road in the last 20 years, and just last week a motorcycle collision was “nearly fatal.” Among the concerns are a parking lot for trail access that is seeing increased use pushing parked cars out onto the road, a Bruce Trail crossing, a dangerous intersection with West Street at the top of a hill, wildlife in the natural area, and walkers, runners and cyclists who often use the road. Pierson said heavy truck traffic also regularly uses the road. “This road is littered with vulnerabilities that increase the probability of accidents at current speed limits, especially with half the motorists speeding,” Lind said. The county is slated to resurface the road this summer, adding 1.5-metre paved shoulders for cyclists and hikers, and Lind said it would be the ideal time to lower the speed limit so that when motorists get back to using the road they realize “it is time to slow down.”

Article content Owen Sound Deputy-mayor Brian O’Leary was one of several councillors who spoke in favour of lowering the speed limit on the road. “One of the things that lowering the speed limit will do is change the mentality,” said O’Leary. “The mentality of the people that are using this road is to get there faster. It is going around the other way. The distance between the two ways is so close that the only way you can beat the other traffic is to speed. I think this is a fair ask and I am certainly in favour of it.” Georgian Bluffs Mayor Dwight Burley said speeding is not the only issue along the road and suggested county staff discuss other issues with Georgian Bluffs staff, something county council agreed to and included in the motion approved on Thursday. “We have great concerns with the Park Street intersection, great concerns with the West Street intersection and great concerns with the trails coming onto this piece of road,” said Burley. “It is a county road and we at Georgian Bluffs need to stay in our lane and not in yours, but I would hope you would have a great conversation with our staff and see if you can address the many, many concerns along this stretch of road.” Grey County Director of Transportation Pat Hoy said speed limits along the road have been discussed in the past and staff have recommended against reducing them, “only because people do not follow the speed limit sign.” Hoy said the county’s own studies have shown that 77 per cent of motorists were speeding in the 60 km/h zone on the road.

Article content Hoy said time and time again they have seen that changing the speed limit does not make people go slower. He added that on the flip side, reducing the speed limit can result in drivers strictly obeying the lower speed limit, which can cause its own safety issues with the speed variances it creates. “If everyone would follow the speed limit, yes, 50 would be safer,” Hoy said. “But because the majority of people don’t, it makes it hard for us to make it so easy like just changing the signs.” Some councillors also raised the issue of enforcement and Hoy said the OPP are notified each time they receive a speeding complaint. He said speeding is a concern on all roadways, and both the MTO and OPP are being kept very busy with “huge issues” on provincial highways. Hoy said staff have already started looking into how algorithms impact traffic on 17B and if lowering the speed limit will have a positive impact in diverting traffic away from the road. The July report to council will also include information on automated speed enforcement devices, a matter raised by Grey Highlands Deputy-mayor Aakash Desai on Thursday. Hoy said county staff have looked into the devices and the report will include information on the “challenges, struggles and possibilities” with the camera enforcement devices. Chatsworth Mayor Scott Mackey, who also spoke in favour of the request to lower the limit on 17B, said the county needs to take a close look at its Transportation Master Plan and what the goals and roles of the county transportation system are. “A number of our legacy county roads are now residential areas,” Mackey said. “The role of county roads is to move goods and services and sometimes that is in conflict with a residential area. I think the broader picture needs to be looked at.”

