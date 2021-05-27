GTA development and capital management firm to propose vision for Beaver Valley Friday

Article content

Grey Highlands council has set another special meeting Friday where they’ll hear from a delegation with a sprawling resort proposal for the Beaver Valley Development Project lands.

Westway Captial, a Greater Toronto Area-based capital management and development firm, proposes to “develop a world-class resort that will promote health, wellness and follow the principles of sustainable development, that will integrate the beauty of the area and the natural heritage of the Beaver Valley” according to presentation slides submitted to the municipality and included in the meeting’s agenda.

Paul Mondell, who has worked as a vice-president with Skyline Investments, the resort company with Blue Mountain Village in its portfolio, will be presenting to Grey Highlands council and is acting as a senior planning consultant for the firm, according to the presentation slides and a delegation request form submitted to the municipality.