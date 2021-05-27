GTA development and capital management firm to propose vision for Beaver Valley Friday
Grey Highlands council has set another special meeting Friday where they’ll hear from a delegation with a sprawling resort proposal for the Beaver Valley Development Project lands.
Westway Captial, a Greater Toronto Area-based capital management and development firm, proposes to “develop a world-class resort that will promote health, wellness and follow the principles of sustainable development, that will integrate the beauty of the area and the natural heritage of the Beaver Valley” according to presentation slides submitted to the municipality and included in the meeting’s agenda.
Paul Mondell, who has worked as a vice-president with Skyline Investments, the resort company with Blue Mountain Village in its portfolio, will be presenting to Grey Highlands council and is acting as a senior planning consultant for the firm, according to the presentation slides and a delegation request form submitted to the municipality.
The special council meeting is set for 1 p.m., and will be streamed via YouTube. The Westway Capital delegation is the only item on the agenda.
The firm is asking council to consider entering into an agreement to purchase the lands with the goal of completing and developing “a strategic master plan in line with the vision for the area”.
A planning “vision board” submitted with the presentation includes a sprawling resort with several pools, plans to expand trails and offer health and wellness training, the creation of public amenities like bird-watching and wellness platforms, vertical-grow greenhouses, and a farmer’s market.
“Our development will place an emphasis on protecting the health of the woodlands, hills and the species who call the area home. The resort development will include several components that are aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability,” a presentation slide says.
Westway Capital says it works to acquire lands for development with the goal of managing the full process from acquisition to engagement, planning, sales and building.