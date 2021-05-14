Habitat for Humanity building homes, skills at Saugeen First Nation

Article content

Construction of four Habitat for Humanity homes at Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation comes with the usual expectation that homeowners will work on their homes alongside volunteers and skilled tradespeople.

The builds will also include up to 10 Indigenous community members aged 18 to 30, from Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation at Cape Croker, or Neyaashiinigmiing, under a Habitat pilot to encourage an interest in the trades.

Two 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom homes and two 1,600-plus sq.-ft. four-bedroom homes are being built at Saugeen, with completion by Thanksgiving, said Greg Fryer, Habitat for Humanity Grey-Bruce’s executive director.

They’re all being built at once, with work staggered as crews move from one to the next. Each will be a single-storey home, with a four-foot crawlspace for storage and a place for some of the building’s mechanicals.

They’ll be insulated beyond building code requirements and use Energy Star windows, doors and appliances to reduce energy costs. They’ll have propane furnaces capable of converting to natural gas once that fuel becomes available.