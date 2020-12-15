Hanover driver charged after 'swerving all over the road'

Article content
West Grey police charged a 20-year-old Hanover man after witnesses reported an erratic driver Sunday.
A black Volkswagen Jetta was seen driving fast and “swerving all over the road” about 3:35 p.m., eastbound on Grey Rd. 4 in West Grey.
As witnesses followed at a safe distance and updated police dispatchers, the Jetta crossed the centre line, lost control and hit a guardrail, police said. Police arrested the driver for impaired driving by drugs and dangerous driving. Police say he had stun gun.
Police charged him with impaired driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and failing to comply with a release order.