Hanover driver charged after 'swerving all over the road'

West Grey police charged a 20-year-old Hanover man after witnesses reported an erratic driver Sunday.

A black Volkswagen Jetta was seen driving fast and “swerving all over the road” about 3:35 p.m., eastbound on Grey Rd. 4 in West Grey.

As witnesses followed at a safe distance and updated police dispatchers, the Jetta crossed the centre line, lost control and hit a guardrail, police said. Police arrested the driver for impaired driving by drugs and dangerous driving. Police say he had stun gun.

Police charged him with impaired driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and failing to comply with a release order.