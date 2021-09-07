Hanover’s James Woodbridge is $75,000 richer thanks to winning the top prize in Instant Tetris.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The winning OLG ticket was purchased at the Circle K on 10th Street in Hanover.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hanover resident wins $75K playing Instant Tetris Back to video

The Instant Tetris game sold for $3 with a top-prize of $75,000 available. Odds of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.47.

As all major prizes for this game have now been claimed, it is no longer available for sale.

Leslie Franks of Dundalk won $400,000 in May of this year playing Instant Plinko with a $5 card.

In June, William “Bill” Booey of Owen Sound won $100,000 playing Instant Bingo Doubler.

James McInnes of Owen sound won $500,000 in July playing the Lotto Max draw, and sharing the winning $1 million prize with another winner.

OLG is a crown agency. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to support key government priorities like health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, and support for amateur athletes.

Each year proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.