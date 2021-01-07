Harrison Park Good Cheer rink to reopen to skating only

Rob Gowan
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
A steel fence surrounds the outdoor Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink, which the city has closed to the public until further notice due to the provincial COVID-19 lockdown. DENIS LANGLOIS
The Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink will reopen on Friday with health restrictions in place.

The rink, which has been closed since a provincial shutdown took effect on Boxing Day, will reopen after Owen Sound officials consulted with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, according to a news release issued by the city Thursday.

The rink will operate for skating only on weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Users will be required to register, screen and provide contact tracing information with an on-duty staff member at the park.

The number of users allowed on the ice surface will be limited to 10 at a time in 45-minute intervals. When a time slot expires users will be required to exit the area, the release said.

If there are no users in line for the next time slot, users may again register with the on-duty staff member and continue skating during the next time slot.

Only skating is being permitted and no hockey, shinny, tag or games that cause users to come within two metres of each other will be allowed, according to the release.

Physical distancing and face coverings will be required while users are in line and while they are skating.

While the province permitted outdoor rinks to continue to operate during the shutdown, the city closed its rink to take the time to develop a new COVID Safety Plan in accordance with updated provincial regulations.

“The city is pleased to welcome skaters back to the Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in the release. “We recognize physical activity and exercise as key components to maintaining mental health.

“The Order of Good Cheer rink holds a special place in our community and I encourage residents to have fun and enjoy the rink safely and responsibly.”

The city will provide updates on rink closures due to inclement weather on its social media channels.