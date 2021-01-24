HCSS's Andy Underwood announces planned retirement

Article content

The long-time executive director of Home & Community Support Services, which provides programs aimed at helping adults in Grey-Bruce remain in their homes longer, is retiring this spring.

Andy Underwood, who’s led the organization since June 6, 2000, said he feels this is the right time to pass the torch to a new top staffer, which the Owen Sound-based agency is working to recruit.

“I’ve been doing this type of work for the past 30 years and I’ll be 60 at the end of August. I made the decision before the pandemic that now is the time to retire,” he said.

Underwood said he plans to volunteer during his retirement; something that hasn’t been possible for some time due to the demands of his position.

Born and raised in Port Elgin, Underwood studied law and security in his early 20s with a plan of becoming a police officer.

He was going through the process to join the OPP when, at age 23 in 1985, he was paralyzed in a diving accident.