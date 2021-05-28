





Health unit hears from those seeking external review of pay and policies

Article content “The time for answers from the board has passed. Now we look to professional auditors,” Mann said. “We question the corporate culture of the health unit, including the above-average turnover.” Dr. Ian Arra became the highest-paid MOH in the province and one of Ontario’s highest-earning public servants in 2020. Overtime payments made up nearly half of Arra’s $631,510 salary in 2020, which ranked in the top 30 for public servants in the province. Since the four councillors published their letter, they have been “inundated” with anonymous and anecdotal stories from former and current “frontline” health unit staff who detail dysfunction within the health unit, Kanmacher told the board. Kanmacher said she signed the letter at first because she wanted answers to explain Arra’s salary, which she called an “anomaly and travesty” but has since become more interested in the workplace culture at the health unit. “I trust that the staff who have shared their stories are telling the truth,” she said. Moore Coburn said the councillors seek a fulsome independent financial audit and human resources management review, the results of which should be made public. Moore Coburn also asked the board of health to explain how they’re monitoring, tracking and approving overtime payments for 2021. “We’re asking for effective oversight,” she said. Moore Coburn worked for more than 20 years at the Grey Bruce Health Unit previously.

Article content During Mann’s delegation, presentation slides detailed the reach of her petition on social and local media sites. She recited comments and concerns written by those who signed the petition, and displayed a graph that showed “accountability and transparency” was the most commonly shared concern among the petition’s signatories. Kanmacher said the board of health finally responded to the councillors’ questions less than 24 hours before the group was to present as a delegation. The board of health’s 12-page response, signed by Paterson, is available on the health unit’s website as part of Friday’s meeting agenda package. Paterson referred the councillors to the province’s salary grid developed by the ministry of health and negotiated by the Ontario Medical Association. “Overtime pay was determined by the board of directors based on a consistent formula applied equally to all employees, whether unionized or non-unionized. All overtime payments have been covered by the province, which provided emergency funding for the additional staffing needs required for the COVID-19 response,” Paterson said. “Further, it is important to emphasize clearly that the MOH’s compensation did not impact the pay of frontline workers. The provincial government provided additional funding to cover extraordinary expenses posed by the pandemic and all managers and staff (union/non-union) were (and are) eligible to receive overtime payments based on the applicable individual’s workload.”

Article content In a media release sent following the board meeting, the health unit reiterated its base compensation model was stressed by pandemic-era overtime and that the lack of a ministry-approved associated medical officer of health. “Put simply, all staff, whether unionized or non-unionized, were compensated based on the same overtime formula. While 2020 was an extraordinary year on many fronts, it is expected and hoped that all hours, including those of the medical officer of health, will normalize as the pandemic becomes more manageable and the associate medical officer of health hiring process is complete,” the release said. Arra remains the only employee at the Grey Bruce Health Unit approved by the ministry under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) to carry out the role and responsibilities of a MOH. Earlier this year, in February, the Grey Bruce Health Unit hired Dr. Rim Zayed as a physician consultant. The health unit has said Zayed is now working through the process of becoming an AMOH in Ontario. The board’s response rejected the assertion an external review of the Grey Bruce Health Unit is warranted. “In light of the successes that the Unit has realized and its ability to address its public health functions, the engagement of an external consultant would not appear to be justified,” Paterson said. “Having said that, as we are constantly evolving as an organization, we certainly welcome and will carefully consider any specific suggestions that are provided to us with respect to improving the management of the health unit.”

Article content The board clarified in its response to the letter the medical officer of health’s base salary is based on 1,820 hours annually, and Arra worked 1,412 overtime hours in 2020 for a total of 3,232 working hours. Paterson said the board sought advice before approving its rate of overtime pay both internally and externally and “this research included organizational history from the Walkerton emergency, input from the accountability officer at the ministry of health, and available information from other health units. All three sources clearly indicated that overtime payments were the most fair practice.” “The board decided not to exclude the MOH from the overtime compensation that was provided by the province for all staff.” A unanimous vote to that effect was held at a September 2020 board meeting, Paterson said. In the letter, Paterson responds to the councillors’ questions about morale, organizational dysfunction, and whether women, in particular, have “difficulty fitting within the health unit, given that most of the remaining senior management is male.” She said the board of health is “alive” to staff morale issues at all times, but it “would have been inappropriate to arbitrarily reduce the MOH’s compensation in light of the level of work and responsibility with which he was charged.” “The GBHU is a highly functioning organization. The GBHU has risen to the challenge providing the public with clear guidelines and with emergency response measures that have assisted to mitigate the serious threat posed by the pandemic,” she said. “While all are dealing with challenges during the pandemic, it is not accurate to say that there is dysfunction in the GBHU.”

Article content “There has not been a disproportionate number of women impacted by staffing reductions. Around 90 per cent of the GBHU’s employees and the majority of new employees are female. Therefore, any turnover will be mostly females,” Paterson said. Paterson begins the response by addressing the councillors’ “underlying concerns about organizational strength and accountability”. “The GBHU has a high-functioning, resilient team that has worked together on a public health COVID-19 response that has contained both cases and deaths to an extremely limited number relative to other jurisdictions. The region has led the way with a paradigm-changing vaccine distribution process that is being studied and used as a benchmark across the country and the GBHU has nimbly and responsibly taken steps to protect our most vulnerable populations,” Paterson said. “Residents of Grey-Bruce have a great deal to be proud of in their public health response, and the MOH has played a leading role in that response. Our board is grateful for the work ethic and skill he has brought during this difficult time.”

