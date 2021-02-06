Health unit investigates COVID associated with school bus route

Scott Dunn
Feb 06, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Someone “associated” with a school bus route who is not a student has COVID-19, the Grey-Bruce medical officer of health said Saturday.

So far, investigations have found “transmission did not take place within the bus or school environment,” the Grey Bruce Health Unit announced by news release Saturday. No bus routes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce have COVID outbreaks currently.

The news release did not identify the school, bus route, bus company or school board involved.

Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health for Grey Bruce, declined to say where the infected person lives or exactly when they were found to be infected, to help maintain the person’s privacy. All contact tracing has been completed, he said.

No one has been asked to get tested but some have been asked to isolate. After seven to 14 days of exposure is when people could be asked to get tested, he said.

Unless people have symptoms of the respiratory virus, or have been contacted by a public health contact tracer, they shouldn’t get tested, the release said.

“Those not contacted by public health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing,” the release said. Anyone at heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission due to close contact with an infected person will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation, the release said.

In a separate news release, the health unit reported in its daily situation report one new case of the pandemic virus in Grey-Bruce was added to the total. This person is from Southgate.

Arra declined to say whether this is the same person associated with a school bus route, in case it was, since doing so might help identify the person. He said he works with cases referred to by case numbers not names and so he doesn’t know.

Grey-Bruce had 663 confirmed, cumulative cases of COVID by midnight Friday.

There were 29 active cases and three more active, probable cases which aren’t lab-confirmed but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case. There are 91 active, high-risk cases. One person is in hospital. So far 633 cases have resolved. One person has died.