Article content

Someone “associated” with a school bus route who is not a student has COVID-19, the Grey-Bruce medical officer of health said Saturday.

So far, investigations have found “transmission did not take place within the bus or school environment,” the Grey Bruce Health Unit announced by news release Saturday. No bus routes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce have COVID outbreaks currently.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit investigates COVID associated with school bus route Back to video

The news release did not identify the school, bus route, bus company or school board involved.

Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health for Grey Bruce, declined to say where the infected person lives or exactly when they were found to be infected, to help maintain the person’s privacy. All contact tracing has been completed, he said.

No one has been asked to get tested but some have been asked to isolate. After seven to 14 days of exposure is when people could be asked to get tested, he said.

Unless people have symptoms of the respiratory virus, or have been contacted by a public health contact tracer, they shouldn’t get tested, the release said.