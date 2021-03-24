Health unit looking for Siamese cat that bit woman in Meaford

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is looking for the owner of a cat that bit a woman in Meaford on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. the woman was bitten by an adult male Siamese cat with a dark red collar. The woman was trying to pet the “well-groomed cat” which had been seen frequently in the area of the Georgian Trail and William Croft Athletic Field, it said in a news release from the health unit.

Staff at the health unit need to confirm the cat is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the cat, the woman who was bitten can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the health unit at 519-376-9420, ext. 1355.