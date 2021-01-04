Health Unit pitches vaccine rollout proposal to provincial task force

Article content continued

That’s over 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, double the amount distributed in the entire province to date.

Arra said he knows it’s a big ask of the province’s vaccine supply.

“I’m shooting for the stars but my feet are firmly planted on the ground,” he said. “The province does not have the supply right now, but it could become available in one or two weeks . . . I know we can deliver.”

Arra said the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s proposed mass-immunization “hub” style of vaccine delivery would be much quicker than the hospital-site injections happening in pilot projects in Toronto and Ottawa.

“You can appreciate this is what we do for a living in public health. The efficiency of mass immunization clinics is not there at the hospital clinics,” Arra said. He compared the mass immunization hubs to a factory assembly line where patient after patient would receive the shot in a quick and orderly fashion.

In Phase 2 of the plan, targeted for the spring of 2021, the health unit proposes to vaccinate about 75 per cent of the Grey-Bruce population to reach herd immunity. No timeline was given for this part of the process, which again would depend on the amount of vaccine supplied by the province and the type of vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures in special freezers, three of which have been ordered now by Chapman’s Ice Cream and Bruce Power for use in the vaccination efforts. The Pfizer vaccine requires more “rigorous handling requirements”, so the health unit proposes the vaccine be delivered and administered at central locations or “hubs” where cold storage and vaccinations are possible at the same site.