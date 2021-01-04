Health Unit pitches vaccine rollout proposal to provincial task force

Greg Cowan
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  5 minute read
A pharmacist technician fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by The Canadian Press /Toronto Sun

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pitching a plan to the provincial government that would result in the Grey-Bruce region piloting a COVID-19 mass immunization program for small-urban and rural communities in Ontario.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was first available to Ontarians on Dec. 14 and the Moderna vaccine approved for use in Canada shortly thereafter. Since then, over 40,000 doses of the vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in large urban centres.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is positioning itself as the logical tip-of-the-spear for the next wave of immunizations. Leveraging its community partners, the health unit is touting its storage and cold-chain logistics, distribution system, experience, patient mobilization, and its vaccine-accepting population in its proposal to provincial vaccine task force leader Rick Hillier.

Data from a vaccine readiness survey conducted by the health unit’s epidemiology team in December shows that nearly 70 per cent of Grey Bruce health-care workers surveyed will “definitely or probably get the COVID-19 vaccine once available”.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, explained in a three-page media release that the Grey-Bruce region is well suited to overcome the logistical challenges related to a COVID-19 mass immunization project.

He calls mass immunization the “bread and butter” of public health.

“The proposal capitalizes on the optimal readiness and collaboration among Grey Bruce Health Unit, Grey and Bruce municipalities, three hospital systems and health care partners, and community partners including Bruce Power and Chapman’s Ice Cream (cold chain experts in Canada),” the health unit said in a release.

In Phase 1 of the health unit’s proposal, high-risk groups and healthcare providers dealing with COVID-19 in the community would be vaccinated. Successful vaccination of those groups totalling 51,680 people would achieve the pilot project’s main goal of eliminating the two main “danger scenarios” of an overwhelmed hospital system and the loss of health-care staff to isolation and quarantine. The health unit proposes an eight-week timeline for Phase 1.

The health unit’s Phase 1 plan prioritizes vaccinating health-care workers and high-risk populations starting with long-term care and retirement home staff and residents totalling 11,000 doses (the vaccines require two doses). Long-term care staff and residents are followed by hospital staff (5,800 doses), paramedics (600 doses), Indigenous communities (6,500 doses) and finally those over 65 and those with co-morbidities (80,000-plus doses).

That’s over 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, double the amount distributed in the entire province to date.

Arra said he knows it’s a big ask of the province’s vaccine supply.

“I’m shooting for the stars but my feet are firmly planted on the ground,” he said. “The province does not have the supply right now, but it could become available in one or two weeks . . . I know we can deliver.”

Arra said the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s proposed mass-immunization “hub” style of vaccine delivery would be much quicker than the hospital-site injections happening in pilot projects in Toronto and Ottawa.

“You can appreciate this is what we do for a living in public health. The efficiency of mass immunization clinics is not there at the hospital clinics,” Arra said. He compared the mass immunization hubs to a factory assembly line where patient after patient would receive the shot in a quick and orderly fashion.

In Phase 2 of the plan, targeted for the spring of 2021, the health unit proposes to vaccinate about 75 per cent of the Grey-Bruce population to reach herd immunity. No timeline was given for this part of the process, which again would depend on the amount of vaccine supplied by the province and the type of vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures in special freezers, three of which have been ordered now by Chapman’s Ice Cream and Bruce Power for use in the vaccination efforts. The Pfizer vaccine requires more “rigorous handling requirements”, so the health unit proposes the vaccine be delivered and administered at central locations or “hubs” where cold storage and vaccinations are possible at the same site.

Two 50-bed recovery centres at arenas in Kincardine and Hanover could be set up as mass immunization “hubs”, Arra said. Resources for a third hub are available and on standby. The Grey Bruce Health Unit itself could also serve as a mass immunization site.

Safe transportation to the hubs would be provided utilizing partnerships with the two counties, the local school transportation consortium and the SMART disability transportation system. The health unit’s proposal said its vehicle fleets will provide “ample capacity to quickly achieve the desired immunization target”.

The health unit’s proposal also lists large employers such as Bruce Power, municipal community centres, and community health centres as potential locations of mass immunization clinics.

The Moderna vaccine, and other COVID-19 vaccines still in development and pending approval, require less rigorous storage logistics. For those vaccines, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has another plan utilizing various community-based immunization clinics.

“Led by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, clinics would include community partners such as hospitals, family health teams, EMS, pharmacies and others. Mass Immunization Hubs, arenas, schools, mobile clinics, and other community settings are potential sites for these immunization clinics,” the health unit said in a release.

Arra said this type of vaccination process is the standard and practised with the flu shot and other common vaccinations.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has 40 nurses who are able to administer vaccines and “access to health partners to augment human resources”.

“The list of volunteers grows by the day,” Arra said.

The health unit said its expertise in the management of mass immunization clinics and experience dealing with public health emergencies like the Walkerton water crisis, as well as its ability to work with a diverse population including First Nations and Mennonite communities would provide the province with an all-encompassing pilot project for rural and small urban communities.

“With sufficient supply of the vaccine by our government, and through collaboration with local partners in Grey and Bruce, I have the utmost confidence we will put the last nail in the coffin of this pandemic,” Arra said in a release.

The health unit’s plan would immunize people in Grey-Bruce, but Arra said the resulting benefits would be felt far and wide.

“This will be a model that can be used in the majority of Ontario,” he said.

Arra added that with Grey-Bruce protected, the health unit’s resources, including the three recovery centres and the contact-tracing team, could help other areas of the province.

“More or less if we put out the small fire here we can go and help other areas to put out their fires,” he said.

Arra said the proposal was received by the Ministry of Health and forwarded on, but so far no definitive answer has been received.

He said it may be a longshot with vaccines likely headed to hotspots and high-risk areas, and that Grey-Bruce may be a victim of its own success, but the health unit will be ready when the time comes.