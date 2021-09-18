Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The new cases included two in West Grey and one in Brockton, according to the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Situation Report, which includes case counts and vaccine data up to midnight on Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 2 COVID cases in West Grey, 1 in Brockton Saturday Back to video

The health unit is monitoring 54 active high-risk contacts.

There are 2,303 confirmed cases of the virus in the two counties, of which 2,249 are considered resolved.

There are two confirmed local cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce and one local case hospitalized outside the region.

There have been 22 deaths attributed to the virus locally since the pandemic began.

A total of 119 cases have been reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

There are no hospitals, long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres reporting outbreaks, while a class at Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound is considered a dismissed cohort after one case was confirmed there. More than one case at a school triggers an outbreak, the report said.

In Grey-Bruce, 230,402 total doses of vaccine have been administered, including 1,829 in the past seven days, the health unit said.

Ontario reported 821 new cases on Saturday, of which 621 were among people not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status and 200 were among fully vaccinated people.

Ten additional deaths were also added to the total on Saturday, all people who had died within the past month. There have now been 9,647 deaths from the virus in Ontario, according to the province.

A total of 329 people were in hospital with the virus, including 185 people in intensive care, 126 of them on a ventilator. Of those hospitalized, 329 were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, while 175 of the ICU patients were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Close to 85 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine, while about 78.9 per cent have received two doses.