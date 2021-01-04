Health unit reports nine new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Sun Times
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
This image courtesy of The National Institutes of Health(NIH)/NIAD-RML shows a scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. AFP PHOTO /NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/NIAD-RML/HANDOUT ORG XMIT: POS2020031413371348377589540 RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/NIAD-RML/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

A pair of cases were found in Brockton, South Bruce, and Grey Highlands with Georgian Bluffs, Owen Sound, and Southgate each reporting one new case.

The nine new cases have resulted in 46 active cases in the region. The health unit is also reporting 10 probable cases and 133 high-risk contacts.

Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.

A pair of outbreaks were declared over the long weekend.

On Saturday, A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Sepoy Manor Retirement Home in Lucknow after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Provincial guidelines state that a single case of COVID-19 triggers an automatic outbreak within long-term care facilities, according to a news release from the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

On Friday, the Town of the Blue Mountains issued a news release advising residents that on the direction of public health, it has declared a COVID-19 outbreak as three town employees have tested positive for the virus.

The town said the cases are isolated to one town department and involve employees that do not regularly interact with the public.

Public health announced Saturday that the outbreak at Normanby Community School in Ayton has been declared over. Two people tested positive for the virus before the holiday break, and the health unit was able to trace transmission back to the school environment triggering the first school outbreak in Grey-Bruce since students returned to classrooms in September.

To date, 530 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted the COVID-19 virus including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 452 people have recovered and 32 people were referred to other health units.

No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the region.

Public health units throughout the province reported a combined 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and the seven-day average of daily cases in Ontario is now nearing 3,000.

Over 900 cases were reported in Toronto alone with 581 in Peel Region and 389 in York Region.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,200 COVID-19 patients are being treated at provincial hospitals including 333 in intensive care units and 194 on ventilators.

Twenty-nine more people died with COVID-19 Monday according to health officials and 219 long-term care homes are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.