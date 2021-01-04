Health unit reports nine new COVID-19 cases Monday

Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
A pair of cases were found in Brockton, South Bruce, and Grey Highlands with Georgian Bluffs, Owen Sound, and Southgate each reporting one new case.
The nine new cases have resulted in 46 active cases in the region. The health unit is also reporting 10 probable cases and 133 high-risk contacts.
Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.
A pair of outbreaks were declared over the long weekend.
On Saturday, A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Sepoy Manor Retirement Home in Lucknow after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
Provincial guidelines state that a single case of COVID-19 triggers an automatic outbreak within long-term care facilities, according to a news release from the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
On Friday, the Town of the Blue Mountains issued a news release advising residents that on the direction of public health, it has declared a COVID-19 outbreak as three town employees have tested positive for the virus.