There were reports of armed police in military-style garb at the Bayview Landing subdivision in Owen Sound Sunday morning.

Facebook pictures showed men in helmets and drab olive garb carrying what one person at the housing complex who saw them thought were assault rifles. One resident showed a phone video of police like that at the complex to The Sun Times.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heavily armed police seen at city housing complex Sunday Back to video

The online pictures show men walking through rear yards and peeking from behind a shed and over a fence at the complex at 2150 9th Ave. E.

Most residents, other than some kids who came over, seemed reluctant to say anything when approached by a reporter. A few police who were still at the scene at mid-afternoon appeared busy at work. One was seen entering one of the units.

Owen Sound Police Sgt. Brent Baker declined to provide details late Sunday afternoon, deferring instead to a joint city-OPP news release yet to be prepared. But he did say “it relates to an arrest warrant for a male party.” He also said the “incident is completed and everyone’s safe.”

Grey Bruce OPP provided its Tactics and Rescue Unit, also known as the TRU team, crisis negotiation and emergency response specialists, acting Staff-Sgt. Nigel Heels said.