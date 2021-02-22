Article content

Two hikers were plucked by helicopter from a large piece of ice that broke away from shore at Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory on Sunday.

The ice the two people were on drifted almost three kilometres from shore when an OPP helicopter was able to hover above them and make the rescue, Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release on Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Helicopter rescue from ice floe near Tobermory Back to video

Both people were returned safely to shore and were uninjured.

The pair of hikers had been walking on the ice near the national park when a large piece broke away from the shore, leaving them stranded. The floating ice continued drifting out into Georgian Bay, the release said.

Emergency services responded to Cyprus Lake Road at 2:30 p.m., with OPP being assisted at shore by Bruce County Paramedics, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Parks Canada.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre provided support with a CC-130 Hercules and CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron based at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton, while the OPP Aviation Services in Orillia sent a helicopter.