Article content

A man has been charged with assaulting two snowmobilers on a trail in Chatsworth on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP responded to an incident that had occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snomobile Clubs trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3 in the Township of Chatsworth.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hiker charged with assaulting snowmobilers in Chatsworth Back to video

Two snowmobilers were assaulted by a hiker that was walking on the trail who swung a walking stick at them as they rode past. There were no injuries, police said in a news release.

As a result of their investigation, police charged a 60-year-old Chatsworth man with two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 4.