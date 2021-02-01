Article content
A man has been charged with assaulting two snowmobilers on a trail in Chatsworth on Thursday.
Just before 1 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP responded to an incident that had occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snomobile Clubs trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3 in the Township of Chatsworth.
Hiker charged with assaulting snowmobilers in Chatsworth
Two snowmobilers were assaulted by a hiker that was walking on the trail who swung a walking stick at them as they rode past. There were no injuries, police said in a news release.
As a result of their investigation, police charged a 60-year-old Chatsworth man with two counts of assault with a weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 4.