Hockey Hub mass-vaccination model to help in Peel Region

The Hockey Hub model developed in Grey-Bruce is expanding to Peel Region to help one of the province's hardest-hit areas vaccinate more of their residents. The mass-vaccination model developed by Grey Bruce Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra and supported by Bruce Power reportedly set a national record in April when 3,500 people were vaccinated in a single day. Arra has said the Hockey Hub's in Grey-Bruce could vaccinate up to 4,500 people at full optimization over a 10-hour shift. The clinic in Brampton will be operated by Peel Public Health at the CAA Centre and is expected to be in service later this month. The model, used on an NHL-sized ice pad, will provide the region with the capacity for thousands of daily vaccines. At the larger rink, fully optimized, the Peel Region Hockey Hub could potentially vaccinate 9,000 people in a day. However, there are a lot of factors contributing to the efficiency of the Hub as well as limitations such as vaccine supply and staffing.

Article content James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice president, corporate affairs and operational services, and co-chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council, said there may be as many as two dozen Hockey Hubs in operation or being set up across the country. “The model has expanded and with different evolutions across Canada,” Scongack said. “I think it’s a great model . . . I think this is going to be a really good additional asset for Peel Public Health. It’s going to be a high-volume capability that they may use, or they may not, but they’re going to have it there. I’d rather have the capability available to them, and if they don’t fully use 100 per cent of it that’s OK. Vaccine supply is coming and it’s better to have that capability in there.” “The Region of Peel is pleased to partner with Bruce Power to offer another location for Peel residents to get their vaccine,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Region of Peel Medical Officer of Health in a news release. “This unique partnership is another way that we’re working together in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccination of as many residents as possible is essential.” In a news release, Bruce Power said several organizations are supporting the setup and operation of the centre including Alectra Utilities, Nordion, the Power Workers’ Union, Framatome, Kinectrics, SNC-Lavalin, NPX, CGI Inc., LiUNA, BWXT, E.S. Fox, Energy Solutions, the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Vaccination Support Council.

Article content Scongack said those organizations are coming together to provide support for Peel Region. “It’s no different than what businesses of all sizes are doing throughout their communities to just pitch in where they can,” he said. “It is a charitable endeavour.” The Grey Bruce Health Unit has supported the creation of Hockey Hubs in other jurisdictions in Ontario and Manitoba. The Hockey Hubs use a “streamline flow-through process.” Once registered, a person is sent to one of several “pods” to be documented, vaccinated and to serve their monitored recovery period all in one spot. The standard setup would have 150 pods with one nurse assigned to 30 pods. A single vaccinator moving from pod-to-pod can administer 90 vaccines per hour. “The Hockey Hub model really is a gamechanger in terms of efficiency and safety as we make every effort to get as many people vaccinated in as short as time as possible,” Arra said in a release. “Public Health has been the leader in managing the pandemic. This innovation is yet another example of how public health saves lives. The Grey Bruce Health Unit team has supported a number of jurisdictions in adopting this model and customizing it to their local needs. We are thrilled to be part of this new partnership with Peel Public Health and Bruce Power to develop the Hockey Hub in Peel and the Greater Toronto Area.” The Peel Region Hockey Hub at the CAA Centre in Brampton will be open to the public, and residents 18+ can book their appointment through the Peel Public Health booking system or the provincial online booking portal. Peel Public Health said there will be a critical need for volunteers to help ensure these centres can run efficiently and reach as many people as possible.

Article content “We are all in this together and this is an example of how our province comes together in a very special way during challenging times,” said Scongack. “Bruce Power, along with many committed organizations, remains dedicated to working with public health and all levels of government to assist in the historic vaccination effort that will put an end to the pandemic.” “We are pleased to work with Peel Public Health and this partnership of organizations to stand up new capacity that could be one Canada’s largest vaccination centres to one of Ontario’s hardest-hit regions as quickly as possible.” For more information or to volunteer at the new vaccination centre visit www.peelvaccinehub.ca.

