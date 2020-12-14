Home damaged by fire on Owen Sound's east side

Article content

A home on Owen Sound’s east side sustained an estimated $30,000 in damage from a fire on Friday evening.

The occupants were able to get out after a heating appliance started a fire in the wall of the home at 790 8th Ave. E. around 10 p.m.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Owen Sound Fire Department Chief Doug Barfoot said Monday. “The people were at home, the smoke detectors went off and got us there quick.”

Barfoot said firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but the home did sustain some damage.

Nobody was injured, but the occupants weren’t able to stay in the home overnight following the blaze, Barfoot said.