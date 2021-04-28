Hospice hike is back this year, pandemic-style

Scott Dunn
Apr 28, 2021  •  25 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chapman House registered practical nurse Sarah Gray, centre, holds a red carnation for her father, Tom Gray, who died at the hospice where she works, in this 2018 file photo taken during a Hike for Hospice walk in Owen Sound's Harrison Park. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times)
Often its donations from the friends and loved ones of people who have died in residential hospice that make hospice care available free of charge in Grey-Bruce.

Events like Grey-Bruce Hike for Hospice, which raised $200,000 in 2019, but was cancelled due to the pandemic last year, pay more than half of hospice operating costs, 46 per cent of which are paid by government, every year.

The Owen Sound-based charitable organization that operates Chapman House has a $1.2-million fundraising goal this year, with money raised in various ways.

Hike for Hospice will run all through May, modified significantly to respect COVID-19 gathering and travel restrictions. By Wednesday it had raised more than $38,000 toward the hike campaign’s $200,000 goal.

In the past the hike has taken place on the same day in seven or so locations across Grey-Bruce. This year people are encouraged to hike on their own, enter a team or individually, or simply donate money online on the Hike for Hospice website.

“Our slogan this year is Hike Your Way because it’s individual,” donations co-ordinator Amy McConachie said Wednesday.

In early June a culminating broadcast event, with hospice information, remarks from local officials and entertainment, will be presented via the hospice website, on social media, YouTube and on Rogers TV.

Donations are accepted by McConachie at 519-370-7239 or by mail at Residential Hospice Grey Bruce, 1725 10th St. E., Owen Sound, Ont. N4K 0G5.

Donations will still be accepted at the hospice door by a screener and a Hike for Hospice tent will be set up in Southampton, Walkerton, Hanover and Meaford on dates and times to be announced, where cheques and cash may be donated.

For more information, McConachie may also be reached by email at amcconachie@greybrucehospice.com.

