Huron-Kinloss man charged with cocaine trafficking
A Huron-Kinloss man has been charged after a drug bust at a property in southern Bruce County on Tuesday.
Members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, OPP Tactical Rescue Unit and West Region OPP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a property along Bruce Road 1 in the former Kinloss Township.
As a result of the search, police seized a quantity of cocaine and gabapentin — an anticonvulsant and painkiller — with an estimated value of close to $12,000, South Bruce OPP said in a news release.
Police also seized property including digital scales, a cellphone and drug packaging materials.
A 38-year-old man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19 to answer to the charge.