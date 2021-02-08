Hydrogen technology company moving into former Tenneco plant

Article content

A hydrogen technology company is setting up shop in Owen Sound.

Hydrogen Optimized Inc. is moving into the former Tenneco plant in Owen Sound where it plans to continue work on developing its technology, with hopes to one day manufacture large-scale green hydrogen production systems there.

Hydrogen Optimized Inc. president and CEO Andrew T.B. Stuart said that the Collingwood-based company had been looking for a place to locate their technology and manufacturing centre for six to eight months when everything fell into place and the former industrial plant became available.

“We are thrilled to be moving in and putting some roots down in Owen Sound,” Stuart said Monday.

“We are excited to try to build our business to create something quite dynamic for Owen Sound and for our business.”

The company plans to begin operating at the former Tenneco plant very soon, moving some of their staff from their Collingwood operations to the city right away. The move will allow them to begin work in Owen Sound on both the development of their hydrogen production technology and development of manufacturing know-how.