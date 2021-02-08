Hydrogen technology company moving into former Tenneco plant

Rob Gowan
Feb 08, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  4 minute read
The former Tenneco plant in Owen Sound. Hydrogen Optimized Inc. is moving into the facility. Photo by Sun Times files

A hydrogen technology company is setting up shop in Owen Sound.

Hydrogen Optimized Inc. is moving into the former Tenneco plant in Owen Sound where it plans to continue work on developing its technology, with hopes to one day manufacture large-scale green hydrogen production systems there.

Hydrogen Optimized Inc. president and CEO Andrew T.B. Stuart said that the Collingwood-based company had been looking for a place to locate their technology and manufacturing centre for six to eight months when everything fell into place and the former industrial plant became available.

“We are thrilled to be moving in and putting some roots down in Owen Sound,” Stuart said Monday.

“We are excited to try to build our business to create something quite dynamic for Owen Sound and for our business.”

The company plans to begin operating at the former Tenneco plant very soon, moving some of their staff from their Collingwood operations to the city right away. The move will allow them to begin work in Owen Sound on both the development of their hydrogen production technology and development of manufacturing know-how.

Stuart said that in Owen Sound they are going to scale up the development work of their green hydrogen production systems – known as RuggedCell water electrolysis systems – and eventually transform from doing product development and demonstration to commercial manufacturing of the green hydrogen production plants.

He said the large-scale water electrolyzer technology his company is developing can play a major role in helping industries and societies become carbon neutral through the use of green electricity fueled by hydrogen. The systems are targetted to major industrial, chemical, utility and energy end users.

“There are so many areas that are large scale energy or chemical uses of hydrogen which can totally be taken off the table as to their carbon emissions by starting off with carbon-free electricity and making green hydrogen,” Stuart said. “Our intention is to be the world leader in that technology and in that marketplace.”

Stuart said hydrogen energy technology is the way of the future and the timeline for production locally – and globally — will depend on both demand and how quickly the technology can be developed.

He said they would like to see Owen Sound become their global headquarters and their main manufacturing facility with other manufacturing facilities around the world, but admitted there are “mountains to climb” to get to that point.

Andrew T.B. Stuart, president and CEO of Hydrogen Optimized Inc. Photo by Supplied photo

Stuart said there will be job opportunities locally with the company.

“We will be looking for a few people right away to fill in gaps that we won’t be bringing from Collingwood,” said Stuart, adding that some day they could employ hundreds at the plant.

“Our upside is very significant should we get to the point where we are looking to put in major manufacturing in Owen Sound.”

Stuart said they believe in hiring local talent and think there is a strong workforce locally to fill their needs.

“I know there is great talent in Owen Sound,” he said. “I know the people are excellent and the skills are diverse. Frankly I want to move some of those jobs from Bruce County back into Grey County.

“We have tremendously skilled people at the Bruce nuclear facility doing major projects for Ontario and with those kinds of skills we can get jobs in Owen Sound for those people.”

Stuart said the 300,000-square-foot former plant has so much of what they were looking for, including industrial gantry cranes, office space, industrial space and other features such as high power for research and development activities and equipment testing. There is also the ability to expand, with the building taking up just eight acres of the approximately 33-acre site.

Stuart said they were also impressed by the owners of the plant, the local group who also own the former PPG plant next door.

“It is very large facility and we have worked out an arrangement where we can occupy a very large portion of that, which would meet our needs that we foresee to become a global manufacturer of this technology,” said Stuart. “We think there is room for others to come in. We really have to see where our business goes.”

Stuart said another attraction of the area was the work being done locally to transform the region into a leader in clean energy technology and innovation. Bruce County and Saugeen First Nation launched its Bruce Innovates: Foundational Hydrogen Infrastructure Project last year, with one of its goals to develop, test and scale up hydrogen-based energy systems. Bruce Power and the Port Elgin-based Nuclear Innovation Institute have also put their resources behind the development of a clean hydrogen economy locally.

“What we are getting is in this part of Ontario is clustering of great hydrogen knowledge and expertise,” said Stuart. “In Bruce County you have all those wind turbines, you have got Bruce nuclear, and you have underground salt caverns in Huron County which could be used to store hydrogen.

“It is an exciting, positive opportunity for Ontario and Grey County to participate in this global transformation to a carbon neutral environment by the year 2050.”