Icebreaker's arrival in Owen Sound delayed

A Coast Guard icebreaker tentatively scheduled to arrive in Owen Sound will not be coming today.

The Canadian Coast Guard said in response to a Sun Times query Wednesday that icebreaking near Owen Sound has been delayed. A notice will be issued once there’s a new date of arrival.

The Coast Guard had estimated the icebreaker’s arrival on or around March 3 in an earlier notice.

The Coast Guard also recommended that in the event of the icebreaker’s arrival, all recreational users of the ice should leave the ice during icebreaking operations and be extremely cautious of the unstable ice afterwards.