If the premier loosens local restrictions, Grey-Bruce is ready: Arra

Grey-Bruce is ready to start reopening as soon as the province decides to loosen lockdown restrictions, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health said Sunday.
If the province begins this week, as media have reported it will, Arra readily agreed this area is ready to relax COVID-19 restrictions. The provincial state of emergency is set to expire Tuesday.
The Canadian Press reported based on an unnamed source that the phased reopening of the economy will start in four regions where transmission of the virus is low.
Health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, Renfrew County, and Timiskaming are expected to move into the least-restrictive green zone on Wednesday, which means restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.
“We are definitely ready for any scenario,” Arra said in an interview after the health unit reported one new case of COVID in Grey-Bruce as of midnight Saturday. Just one new case was added 24 hours prior to that as well.