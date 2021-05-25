





Impressive hockey collection featured at local auction house

If there's a Holy Grail of hockey cards it's likely a mint-condition 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card – – The Great One. An almost perfect version of the famous blue-bordered hockey card featuring a boyish-looking Wayne Gretzky on the front and his eye-popping rookie-season stats on the back sold for over $1 million at auction in 2020. Several of those cards are now on offer as part of an extensive hockey card collection being auctioned off online through the Rockford Auction Centre in Owen Sound. Jim Snider of Snider's Sydenham Auction and Appraisal Services Inc., said there were more than 75,000 hockey cards total in the Ray Miller collection. Bidding closes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with a staggered close in effect. As of Tuesday morning, all of the Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee rookie cards had received multiple bids with prices rising over $2,500 on a few of the collectibles. It doesn't stop with Gretzky. Hockey legends Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, Patrick Roy, Sidney Crosby, Bobby Hull, Ken Dryden, and Jaromir Jagr all feature in the collection.

"There is some phenomenal memorabilia in there as well. The old hockey coins, early Toronto Maple Leafs programs and other things besides the cards," Snider said. Snider said it took the auction house between 200 and 300 hours of sorting cards, piecing the collection into lots, and researching values to bring the Kitchener-area man's collection online. Another half of the Miller collection – baseball cards and other sports memorabilia – is stored in a warehouse in tote boxes awaiting its turn on the auction block. "We specialize in specialized collections," Snider said. "It's clear to me with this collection he was pretty passionate." Snider said the Miller family reached out upon Ray's death to help sell the extensive hockey collection. Ray's son Jeff Miller said his dad fell in love with card collecting when he was six years old, and got back into it as a young teenager after his mother threw out his original collection. From there it was a lifetime passion. "He would wake up Saturday mornings and head out to garage sales for years and years before the hobby even took off," Miller said. "Some days he'd come home with a couple of boxes, some days he'd come home with 15." The collection took up an entire room in the house, from floor to ceiling, Miller said. Some of the cards in the collection, like the Wayne Gretzky rookie cards, were in hardcover protective cases and had graded scores. "He was always very meticulous. Into sorting, and he had his own way of doing things that made sense to him," Miller said.

The card grading system is why seemingly identical pieces can differ wildly in value. Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and the Canadian KSA Grading are the two main authorities in the collecting world for attaching a condition grade to a hockey card. The Gretzky rookie card that sold for over $1 million was a PSA-graded "10 – Gem Mint". And while there are over 5,000 Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee rookie cards that have been graded by PSA, there are only two with a "10 – Gem Mint" grade, according to the Beckett sports card price guide. One of the Wayne Gretzky rookie cards in the Miller collection, a KSA-graded "6ENM – Excellent or Near Mint" was bid up to $2,600 as of Tuesday morning with 47 bids received. Miller said his father would make sure to shield the hockey cards right away, sometimes using plastic milk bags as a protective barrier. "If you have a Wayne Gretzky card you've got a pretty good idea it's a valuable card, and then it's just a lot of research . . . a lot of it's based on age and condition," Snider said. There are over 700 "lots" in the auction. The Gretzky cards are so valuable they've been separated out into their own lots, while entire annual O-Pee-Chee collections from the '70s and '80s make up other lots. There are newer items as well. An Auston Matthews jersey had received nine bids as of Tuesday morning and was sitting at $150. Miller said his dad was a big Frank Mahovlich fan, and would probably rank those cards amongst his favourites.

The staggered close of the auction, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, means last-minute bids keep a lot open for another minute until no more bids are received. "The clock sort of ticks down second-by-second as it's closing. A lot of people will be glued to their computers tomorrow night as it's closing and they'll be trying to keep up with their bids," Snider said. The last bid standing will earn the collectible – carrying on the tradition and the investment – as long as they keep the corners straight. "Mom certainly doesn't have the collector's bug and myself and my sister don't either. It was just time to sell it," Miller said. "Now we can let some people who enjoy collecting have the chance to enjoy it as well."

