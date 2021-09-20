This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Incumbent Dowdall jumps out to early lead, holds on to win Simcoe-Grey

Article content After taking an early lead, Conservative candidate Terry Dowdall built an insurmountable margin to win the riding of Simcoe-Grey Monday night.

Article content Dowdall led five others who ran in Simcoe-Grey including Liberal party candidate Bren Munro, who trailed Dowdall by nearly 600 votes early. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Incumbent Dowdall jumps out to early lead, holds on to win Simcoe-Grey Back to video NDP candidate Lucas Gillies, People’s party candidate Adam Minatel, Green Party candidate Nick Clayton and Christian Heritage Party candidate Ken Stouffer filled out the tail end of the early ballot-box results. Earlier Monday, Dowdall said he and his team spent every one of the 36-days during the federal election campaign knocking on doors and speaking with voters. He said in those conversations people told him they were tired of the status quo of a Liberal-led federal government. The incumbent who was first elected to represent Simcoe-Grey in 2019 said this election was much more divisive in tone. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it to be honest with you. It seems to be polarizing,” he said. If elected, Dowdall will continue his nearly two-decade-long stint in public service. He’s previously served as mayor of the Township of Essa and deputy warden of Simcoe County. He has served three terms on the board of directors for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. “We’re lucky we live in a democratic society and people are able to get out and vote and have their say. You know what they usually say is the voters are never wrong,” Dowdall said. Dowdall lives near New Lowell and is married with two daughters. More than 32,000 of the roughly 129,000 people who live in Simcoe-Grey voted in advanced polls ahead of the election. Dowdall said that figure is one of the largest in Canada per capita, and up from the 21,500 who voted early in 2019. Nationally, Elections Canada estimates over 5.8 millions Canadian cast their ballot at advanced polls – an 18.5 per cent increase from 2019 – not including mail-in ballots.

Article content Amid an ongoing pandemic, some people may have been trying to avoid a crowd. Although Dowdall said he expects the number of early voters in part reflects how frustrated people were this time around and how eager they were for a change. “The most common comment was ‘why?’ as in why are we having an election right now? They’re not happy that they called it,” Dowdall said. “We’re supposed to stay home and try to avoid large gatherings. That’s what we’ve been told for a long time. And a lot of people are just frustrated in general. There is a lot of frustration at the door.” The Conservative, Liberal and NDP candidates in Simcoe-Grey said the main issues most voters wanted to discuss in the riding during the campaign were affordable housing, cost of living and climate change. The pandemic recovery and vaccination passports were also key talking points. Gillies, the local NDP candidate, said one in approximately every 15 people he spoke with during the quick campaign season brought up vaccine passports. And although vaccine policies are currently being enforced through provincial legislation, some voters saw it as a key federal election campaign issue. Gillies said it was a “humbling” experience stumping in Simcoe-Grey as an NDP candidate. “A lot of people like to talk about Bob Rae. I was three years old when Bob Rae was the premier. It can be frustrating in that aspect. You have this amazing platform you want to share with people, but you just don’t have the resources to get the message out to 120,000 over a 30-day period,” Gillies said. “It’s definitely a humbling experience. It was incredible to connect with people.”

Article content Gillies said one 89-year-old man told him he had voted for the NDP for the first time this election, while others told him the country’s political system itself is the problem. “Sometimes I didn’t feel like I was just standing up for the NDP, but I was standing up for government. There is a lot of anti-government dialogue going on. It’s not nice and doesn’t seem to really get us anywhere,” Gillies said. Munro said she didn’t experience the same level of vitriol party leader Justin Trudeau endured from protesters on the campaign trail. One of the local Liberal campaign signs was defaced, but most people she spoke with were respectful, she said. Campaigning as a Liberal in a riding that has voted blue since 2004, Munro said a progressive shift is happening in Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and Wasaga Beach. She said in 2019 the Liberal party came out on top in most polls in those more densely-populated areas. “We’re Liberals here, but we split the vote on the left. The Tories just have to sit there on the right and do nothing, basically,” Munro said. She expected some “curveballs” to be thrown in this election with the Green party polling far behind in the national race and the People’s Party of Canada emerging. “Voters are disillusioned. That’s part of democracy too. Our job is to hear them, hear their concerns, and if anything, try to do something about it. It’s a working job,” Munro said. Munro spent much of the campaign pitching the Liberal’s plan to recover the post-pandemic Canadian economy through a “green lens”. When faced with people asking why an election needed to be called in the first place, Munro said the Liberals wanted a clear mandate from the Canadian public. “OK, who do the voters want to take them through the end of the pandemic and into the recovery? Let’s have a mandate. Who do they want? This is why an election was called,” she said. Gillies, who expected Dowdall to be re-elected early Monday morning, said he wanted people to act like “democracy doesn’t end at the voting booth”. He wants voters who may feel unrepresented in Simcoe-Grey to engage with their MP and continue to make their voices heard after Election Day.

