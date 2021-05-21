





Article content Northern Bruce Peninsula’s integrity commissioner has found that evidence “falls far short” to support accusations that councillors colluded to dismiss Deputy-mayor Debbie Myles’s daughter from her town hall job. Myles’s complaint to town-appointed integrity commissioner, lawyer Harold Elston, alleged the dismissal “without cause” of her daughter, Cheri Hofstrand, was payback after the deputy-mayor earlier complained about free nights out with food, drinks and Attack hockey games, which some council and staff had accepted from a consultant who does business with the municipality. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Integrity commissioner clears NBP council members in code of conduct investigation Back to video Elston, in a January 2020 report to council, found such outings would violate the council code of conduct. But evidence to support allegations of a conspiracy among certain councillors to fire Hofstrand as payback for reporting the hockey outings to the integrity commissioner “falls far short,” Elston concluded in his latest report to council, dated April 7 and received by council at a meeting April 12. The report was included in the agenda package for the council meeting.

Article content Indeed, Elston wrote, there was some evidence of employment problems involving Hofstrand before the deputy-mayor asked councillors about their attendance at the hockey outings and before she went to the integrity commissioner. Hofstrand is suing the municipality, claiming she was wrongfully dismissed from her job as a receptionist/accounts receivable clerk, and seeking compensation beyond severance received. The municipality issued notice of its intention to defend her action. Hofstrand declined by email to comment for this story, given the court case. Elston accepted “without reservation” the explanations of Mayor Milt McIver, Coun. Jamie Mielhausen and Coun. Megan Myles for dismissing staff and he dismissed the complaint against them. To conclude otherwise would require him to “conclude that there was a sophisticated and devious collusion among the three respondents; a conclusion that I do not believe happened, and which has not been established by the evidence.” Debbie Myles campaigned on a platform of municipal accountability and transparency. She said she learned some councillors and staff were attending nights out on the tab of GSS Engineering Consultants Ltd. She got invitations herself. When she confronted council about the apparent conflict with the town’s code of conduct, she said she was rebuffed, some went to another game, and so she went to the integrity commissioner formally with a Nov. 13, 2019 letter seeking advice.

Article content Her own invitation was for dinner at the Inn on the Bay followed by an Attack hockey game, sponsored by GSS, which did not respond to requests for comment. “I really wasn’t out for blood, I just want the bad behaviour to stop. It was part of what I campaigned on. To make us more open and transparent and honest,” Myles said in an interview. She attends the games with her husband using their own season tickets. She noted that someone seated near her at one hockey game saw her fellow councillors and staff enjoying the free hospitality in a cordoned-off area and jokingly asked her if she could get him some free wings too. In response to Myles’s concerns, Elston’s Jan. 20, 2020 report advised against accepting “all-expenses-paid invitations to the hockey games” because this could be seen as “either an attempt to influence future decisions in the firm’s favour, or a reward for past support.” He said he wasn’t suggesting anyone was unduly influenced but “it is the perception of the public that matters.” The integrity commissioner’s three-page letter to council noted the Municipal Act has guidelines concerning gifts, benefits and hospitality to council members, which have been incorporated into the municipality’s code of conduct. Coun. Megan Myles is quoted in the minutes of that Jan. 27, 2020 meeting about the advice that it was “good to know for the future.” In an interview, she said she was a rookie councillor and so she appreciates the rule clarification. “It was referred to us by our CAO and I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. It sounded like there was going to be other people from other municipalities and it’s always a good opportunity to connect,” she said.

Article content At the game Megan Myles went to, the mayor, Mielhausen and the CAO were there too, along with a representative from GSS, and about 15 others she thinks were staff from other municipalities. Only Northern Bruce Peninsula politicians attended, as far as she could tell. “As a new councillor you’re invited to lots of things and you think, OK, this is, I think had been a practice that had happened for many years and in retrospect it’s like, oh yeah, that makes sense. That’s probably not a good thing to do.” She and Mielhausen were newly elected. McIver, a three-time Bruce County warden, has headed council in Northern Bruce Peninsula and Lindsay Township before it for nearly 40 consecutive years. Mielhausen confirmed he went to one game, even though he had season tickets of his own, because they were invited by an engineering firm, he said. He accepted free dinner and Attack game admission. He declined to say whether it was news to him his attendance would breach the municipal code of conduct. “It’s gone way too far overboard as it has. The integrity commissioner has given his report. We are satisfied with that.” Laurie “Smokey” Golden said she didn’t attend any games or dinners and she “never really thought about it” but added: “Times they are a-changing.” Such hospitality opportunities never arose for her when she served years ago on St. Edmund’s Township council and on the first amalgamated Northern Bruce Peninsula’s council, that she could remember, she said with a laugh. It’s hard to serve on council but she loves it, she added.

Article content “You should do a story on how to be embedded in a community so you understand and know people and be on council” while also honouring the code of conduct, she said. “Certain things have changed and yes, we all have to be more cognizant of public perception. And it’s a learning curve for all of us.” McIver acknowledged in an interview he accepted the company’s hospitality but he said neither he nor council would do so now. Asked why he accepted these offers before, he said “it simply was something that was done for many years and it has come to the attention of us that in the code of conduct that it’s not a good thing to do. So we will heed the advice and move on.” Asked if he was ever concerned about the perception of accepting these gifts, McIver he said it was a social event “and that was the extent of it. I mean this was a pretty minor thing, a $20 ticket to a hockey game and a $20 lunch.” He said “I don’t like hockey anyway, so it was a good thing for me.” But attending was a chance for networking with people from other municipalities who went. “I think most of us enjoyed the networking aspect of it. That will not happen anymore.” Three months after the report that ended the free dinners and hockey games was made public, the deputy-mayor’s daughter, Cheri Hofstrand, and a supervisor of the marina and campground in Lion’s Head were dismissed “without cause.” Deputy-mayor Debbie Myles and her husband, Ted Phillips, see more than coincidence here.

Article content Phillips noted out of the more than 70 employees in Northern Bruce Peninsula, the deputy mayor’s daughter and Phillip’s supervisor and fishing buddy were let go. Phillips’ own job appears to have been up for consideration too, he noted. The same three councillors who went to games made the decision, both Myles and Phillips noted. Phillips was harbour master at Lion’s Head marina and managed the campground when Hofstrand and his supervisor were let go. Phillips said he resigned in protest after council voted to dismiss both employees, following three closed meetings in March 2020. The deputy-mayor left those meetings as required after McIver informed her that both her husband and daughter were to be subjects of a closed-door meeting, the mayor’s statement to the integrity commissioner said. The integrity commissioner did agree someone should have called her back into the meeting to deal with the supervisor’s fate but no one did. Following Hofstrand’s dismissal in April last year, the deputy-mayor filed a formal code-of-conduct complaint with the integrity commissioner against McIver, and councillors Jamie Mielhausen, Megan Myles and Laurie “Smokey” Golden. It alleged Hofstrand’s dismissal was a “direct reprisal” for the deputy-mayor’s role in ending what the integrity commissioner’s most recent report called “occasional” expenses-paid nights out. Elston noted in his report of April 7 that these were “extremely serious allegations and capable of causing much harm to the reputations” of those accused by Debbie Myles.

Article content The respondents’ position was that the dismissals were done in consultation with senior staff and the municipality’s lawyer and “because they were not seen to be a good fit with the future direction of the municipal corporation.” Elston’s report said the allegations must be proved on a balance of probabilities “by clear, compelling, and verifiable evidence.” But the evidence he was shown “falls far short” and he dismissed the complaint. Elston’s 23-page report said he removed Golden from his investigation because she did not vote in favour of dismissing the employees. Golden told Elston on Jan. 14 that she “had no advance knowledge about the dismissals” and she could have been “knocked down with a feather” when she learned of the plan to dismiss them, the report said. “However, Councillor Golden has no evidence of any conspiracy on the part of Mayor McIver, Councillor Mielhausen or Councillor Megan Myles,” Elston wrote. Debbie Myles alleged by terminating the employees, councillors weren’t supportive and didn’t treat them with dignity and respect, violating the code of conduct and staff relations policy. Elston responded last July that he had decided this was more a human resources or employment law issue because he couldn’t find any violations. But after Phillips provided more information, Elston renewed his investigation by Sept. 30. Elston reviewed messages between Coun. Golden and Hofstrand, the deputy-mayor’s statement, accounts receivable clerk job descriptions and responses from the council members named in the complaint.

Article content He also noted he spoke on March 25, 2021 with someone recommended to him by the deputy-mayor and her daughter, a “source who is clearly close to all the actors and events discussed in this report.” This was “helpful” but “revealed no evidence of any collusion.” Hofstand noted she received a “congratulatory email” from Coun. Megan Myles upon Hofstrand receiving 97 per cent in a work-related course and an email from the former CAO in January 2020, saying “there is no attempt from any manager or the CAO to limit your career advancement with the municipality.” The three closed meetings followed in March, then Hofstrand and the other employee were let go “without cause” on April 7. But that doesn’t make it improper or a reprisal against the deputy-mayor, Elston found. “Based on what I must assume is the best evidence Ms. Hofstrand could tender, I find it is simply too great a leap to connect her dismissal with her mother’s reporting of the hockey and dinner events.” Elston’s report includes responses written last October from each of the councillors named in the complaint who were subject of his investigation. Megan Myles said minutes from the three closed meetings “serve as evidence of the motivation and due diligence that council took in this decision.” She said there’s “no correlation” between the appropriateness of some councillors going to dinners and games and Hofstrand’s dismissal. She notes the dismissal was “without cause” and an email from the acting CAO “did not provide a reason.” She honoured her oath of office “and maintained confidentiality on this HR matter in order to further protect the former employees’ reputations and the municipality.”

Article content Mielhausen wrote the dismissal was “not related to retribution” but was a “human resources-related matter” and the closed-meeting minutes “demonstrate that there was no wrongdoing . . . .” The dismissals “were not malicious or reputation-destroying. It is my understanding that the two former employees had jobs within the community shortly after their dismissal.” McIver wrote Hofstrand’s dismissal was “without cause, absolutely no connection to the above accusation,” referring to the deputy-mayor linking the employees’ dismissal with her instigating integrity commissioner intervention in the acceptance of dinners and hockey nights.

