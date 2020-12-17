Inter Township Fire Department hoping to keep truck at city fire hall

Rob Gowan
Dec 17, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
The Georgian Bluffs municipal office on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Georgian Bluffs, Ont. Rob Gowan/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
The Georgian Bluffs municipal office. Photo by Rob Gowan /Rob Gowan/Sun Times

The Inter Township Fire Department is hoping to keep a fire truck at Owen Sound’s fire hall, despite the 10th Street bridge being open again.

Representatives with Georgian Bluffs and Meaford plan to meet with City of Owen Sound officials to discuss keeping one of their trucks at the fire hall on the city’s east side to respond to calls in the former Sydenham Township faster.

Last year Georgian Bluffs and Meaford reached a service-sharing agreement aimed at maintaining fire response times while the 10th Street bridge was being replaced. The agreement allowed the ITFD to station a truck at the city fire hall east of the bridge, and the city department to station a truck and two firefighters at the ITFD hall, west of the bridge.

Georgian Bluffs director of finance and treasurer Kassandra Rocca said the ITFD would like to continue to have an ITFD truck on the east side.

“What they have found is, when responding to calls in Sydenham, there is still a lot of traffic downtown and it still takes some time for them to get downtown and to the Sydenham area,” said Rocca.

“They have truck drivers who work on the east side of Owen Sound. If they can get down to the truck quicker at the City of Owen Sound fire hall, they can respond to Sydenham fires quicker.”

The city has already agreed to allow the ITFD to keep their truck at the city fire hall at least until those talks take place in the coming days.

If an agreement can be reached with the city to continue the arrangement it would have to be approved by both councils of Georgian Bluffs and Meaford, which operate the ITFD as a partnership.

* * *

Georgian Bluffs wants to use special COVID-19 funding to construct a new path in Kilsyth.

On Wednesday, Georgian Bluffs council directed staff to apply for the Canada Infrastructure Program COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream Grant to build an accessible pathway in Kilsyth. The path would run from the Derby Community Centre to a playground in a new 33-home subdivision currently under construction.

The municipality is eligible to receive up to $100,000 from the $250 million federal and provincial funding program designed to encourage infrastructure work during the pandemic. The money is to be used for infrastructure that is primarily for public use or benefit. Active transportation infrastructure such as parks, trails, foot bridges, bike lanes and paths are one of the highlighted uses of the funds.

Some ideas proposed by council included shoreline repairs and a walking path at the township offices at Springmount.

Staff recommended the project to link the community centre and the park in Kilsyth. The accessible path would be about two metres wide and run about 75 metres long.

Facilities coordinator Zach Carson said in a report the development at Kilsyth provides an opportunity to bolster parkland in a part of the township that has been without a playground. The path had been considered at one time but was abandoned due to cost, the report said.

The application deadline for submissions is Dec. 21. Funding announcements are expected in the spring, with projects required to start before the end of September 2021 and completed by the end of next year.