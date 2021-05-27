





Article content John Foris says he never heard a complaint about the quality of the handcrafted white cedar chairs, tables, beds and other furniture created at International Woodworking in the 32 years he owned the small Wiarton business. “I had more than compliments all the time,” he said Thursday, after handing over the keys of the Claude Street business to new owners. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. International Woodworking closes after decades in Wiarton Back to video “It’s the workmanship and the quality that we put into it. Nobody had any problem with it. And we delivered furniture to most places free of charge and looked after our customers.” The durable and comfortable solid wood furniture kept people coming back, allowing John and Elaine Foris to develop a loyal customer base and remain in business for more than three decades despite the presence of big-box retailers and online competitors. “The customers always, always appreciated it,” Elaine said of the furniture’s quality and appearance. “It’s a very warm look. Cedar is similar to pine in colour – it’s got smaller knots than pine has and there’s always lots of them – and it just was a nice, homey, warm look.”

Article content John and Elaine announced earlier this year that their business, also known as Cedar Country Furniture, would be closing for good so they could retire. They began that chapter of their lives Thursday afternoon. “I have mixed feelings. I enjoyed every minute of the time I was in that shop – making furniture with my employees. But it’s time. It’s time to retire, so there it is,” John said. He said the new owners are not planning to continue operating a furniture business in that location. Established in the 1950s, Cedar Country Furniture initially designed and created only a rustic line of log furniture. The Forises purchased the company in 1989 from the original owners after seeing it listed in an advertisement of businesses for sale. “We came up, had a look and thought it was a great little business and turned around and bought it,” said John, who was working at the time as a chartered accountant. At first, eight people worked for the business. But, in recent years, John had been overseeing the business side, while lifelong employee Barry Cornfield was the lone woodworker and Elaine looked after the showroom. The company created furniture from white cedar logs that had been cut in the area. They still made the original rustic line of furniture, but added a more contemporary, “plain” line years ago. They also recently began manufacturing live-edge pieces. Popular products included chairs and tables, beds and couches. The furniture was beloved by cottagers who wanted to add rustic, solid wood pieces to their seasonal residences. But the company also made furniture for restaurants and motels over the years.

Article content “The furniture went to cottage country – here on the peninsula and around – but even over into Muskoka,” Elaine said. “We had a dealer up on Manitoulin Island who sold a lot of furniture on the island and north into the Sudbury area. He would come through during the ferry season, maybe every two weeks for another load. He had a trailer and he’d load up and away he’d go. He was a really good dealer. We got a lot of business through him.” Both John and Elaine said it’s the customers they’ll miss the most now that their business is closed. “We had a lot of loyal customers; good, good people,” Elaine said. “I want to thank all our customers who have provided us with orders over the years,” added John. “I really appreciated their business and I’m going to miss seeing them.”

