Article content

Wiarton Willie’s conspicuous absence from his own Groundhog Day virtual event Tuesday got people wondering why.

Wednesday South Bruce Peninsula issued a statement that raised questions about the prognosticating albino marmot’s own prognosis.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Is Willie dead or alive?' South Bruce Peninsula asks in release Back to video

The town issued a news release which began: “Is Willie dead or alive? Would you question the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus?”

The town didn’t answer that question, in the late-in-the-day release or after multiple attempts to reach the mayor, councillors, town staff, even Willie’s doctor since prediction morning.

On Tuesday, Mayor Janice Jackson announced it would be an early spring, in a recorded video in which Willie did not make an appearance. Jackson tossed a woman’s fur hat in the snow after a little search for Willie failed to find him.

The hat toss was an ode to festival founder Mac McKenzie’s own hijinks.

That’s how the festival’s lore began in 1956, after McKenzie sent out a news release about a new winter festival, when really it was just he and some pals making merry in the Arlington Hotel in the dead of winter.