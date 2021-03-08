





Article content The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of society’s most urgent issues. And that includes gender inequities, which have resulted in women – particularly those in rural communities – experiencing a greater impact than men from the pandemic, said Ashleigh Weeden, the keynote speaker during a Women’s Centre Grey-Bruce virtual event to honour International Women’s Day Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IWD speaker urges everyone to push for 'more inclusive future' Back to video “The necessary responses to COVID and the way it’s impacted all aspects of our lives tend to fall disproportionally on women because of the roles that women are occupying in our social, economic and political systems,” said Weeden, a PhD candidate in rural studies at the University of Guelph. Jobs most impacted by the pandemic, such as those in health care, education, retail, hospitality and tourism, are predominantly occupied by women. Women also tend to be the ones who care for children who are learning from home when schools are closed and ensure elderly relatives are receiving the proper care, she said.

Article content The Canadian Human Rights Commissions says those factors have put women at greater risk during the pandemic of job loss, poverty, food insecurity, loss of housing and domestic violence. Weeden said the pandemic has highlighted those issues and created an ideal opportunity for people to commit to and work towards long-term solutions to gender inequities. She noted the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is “choose to challenge,” which calls on people to call out gender bias and inequality and work collectively to create an inclusive world. “My response to the ‘choose to challenge’ theme is to challenge everyone to imagine a more inclusive future. The challenge becomes about not doubling down on the status quo, but building back entirely differently – not only better but differently – in a way that recognizes the important role of women in leading our communities forward,” Weeden said in an interview. One of the main ways that can be accomplished, she said, is by working to knock down the barriers that prevent women from seeking seats at the decision-making tables and taking on leadership roles. “If we get a broader diversity of lived experiences across not just men and women, but different types of men and women, people with different backgrounds and experiences in the world and particularly Indigenous, Black and people of colour and LGBTQ+ members, this diversity creates better policy responses,” Weeden said.

Article content More progressive leaders are needed to fight for things like affordable child care, paid sick leave and affordable housing, she said. “We know that those responses do have a much higher impact on ensuring women’s participation in the labour force and ensuring their ability to lead and move forward,” she said. International, national, provincial and regional organizations have spoken about how the COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on women, with the Canadian Human Rights Commission warning it “could erase the gains that have been made towards gender equity in Canada.” The commission says social and economic barriers have been amplified for racialized women, Indigenous women, migrant women, low-income women, single mothers, LGBTQ+ women and women with disabilities or mental health issues. Frontline workers are predominately women, the commission says, and many of those essential jobs provide little or no options for sick leave or working from home. Public health measures, like school closures and lockdowns, mean many women have had to continue working while caring for their children at home with little or no support, the commission says. Weeden pointed to a report by RBC Economics that says between February and October 2020, about 20,600 Canadian women fell out of the labour force, while nearly 68,000 men joined it. Women exiting the labour force face the risk of an erosion of skills, “which may further exacerbate the gender wage gap that existed prior to the pandemic,” the report says.

Article content Weeden also noted a report by the Rural Ontario Institute that says the job gap for women in rural Ontario was larger than for urban women from September to November 2020 and in January 2021, while the job impact for rural women was larger than for rural men in most months during the pandemic. Weeden said early in the pandemic, there was a lot of concern expressed about the impacts on the economy of shutdowns of manufacturing, construction and oil and gas. But, she said, those sectors did not end up being the hardest hit over the long-term. “The economy is not just some abstract thing. It functions because people drive it. When we talk about keeping businesses open and keeping the economy functioning, what often gets lost is that the biggest predictor of economic success is how well we take care of people. If we’re not taking really good care of each other, women included, that’s when everything starts grinding to a halt,” she said. Policies like universal child care, paid sick leave, better supports for the elderly, improved protections for frontline workers and those that allow for greater flexibility around work arrangements are each ways governments and businesses can take better care of people and help to address gender inequities, Weeden said. And people with lived experience of being in a position that would have benefited from those policies are more apt to ensure they are in place, she said. “We’ve shown that businesses benefit when their boards are more diverse and we see the same in government – when you have a different variety of voices and lived experience at that table it creates a different conversation,” she said. “So it’s really important that we not only get more women in leadership, but more women with a broad range of lived experience, of career backgrounds, of education and same with more Indigenous women, more Black women, more women of colour, more LGBTQ+ women, who have faced even more systemic barriers to their participation at these tables and bring an even richer understanding of how we address some of the most challenging issues of our time.”

