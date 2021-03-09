





Share this Story: Judge agrees town damaged plover habitat, dismisses appeal

Article content An Owen Sound judge has upheld convictions against South Bruce Peninsula for violating the Endangered Species Act by its 2017 spring and fall raking and flattening of endangered piping plover beach habitat. Ontario Court Justice Julia Morneau, in a written 12-page decision, dismissed the town’s grounds for appeal, but she agreed the justice of the peace erred by accepting that the entire length of the beach is piping plover habitat. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Judge agrees town damaged plover habitat, dismisses appeal Back to video Justice of the Peace Charles Anderson, in a decision Oct. 3, 2019, in Owen Sound, found the town also contravened the municipality’s own beach bylaw and best practices established by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. He ordered the town to pay $100,000 to Birds Canada to assist with the protection or recovery of endangered piping plovers. South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson in an interview Tuesday she has no regret about fighting the charges. And she doubled down on her willingness to consider a further appeal.

Article content She said council will decide whether to appeal next Tuesday, after discussing it with the town’s lawyer. The town so far has spent “close to a million dollars” to fight the charges and with the penalty imposed, she said. But an appeal is worth considering because, the mayor said, the JP’s decision still could leave the town vulnerable to more charges. “Does the JP’s ruling still stand that any human activity on the beach destroys habitat?” she said. If so, town’s lawyer is concerned the town could be charged again. She said their lawyer is investigating the issue, which Jackson said was the “crux” of why the town appealed in the first place. “If our town remains in a dangerously vulnerable position, then council needs to consider appealing the decision to a higher court. We’ve come such a long way. Perhaps walking away now is the wrong thing to do,” Jackson said. Environmental Defence executive director Tim Gray said “I think she’s mischaracterizing the judge’s decision — both the original conviction but also the loss of the appeal. “It’s not just any activity on the beach. It’s bulldozing and raking in a manner that actually significantly damages the habitat of the bird. The decision that was released today makes very clear that human activity on the beach is fine.” On that point, Morneau wrote “I recognize the concern about maintenance requirements that a municipality such as the town has . . . the risk of hazardous debris washing ashore and embedding in the wrack, overgrown vegetation becoming embedded in old fencing, and drainage issues.”

Article content “From the trial evidence it appears that the town had successfully managed those issues while minding the habitat of the plover, save for these two incidents.” Namely, in April of 2017, shortly after the plovers returned, the town “mechanically raked” the beach,” and August 2017, after the plovers left the beach, the town used “a medium-sized bulldozer and an agricultural cultivator to grade the beach area.” Gray said “It’s not a question of whether humans can use the beach. It’s a question of whether or not the town can go out and intentionally destroy a habitat of a very endangered bird.” Gray said taxpayers should consider if more money should be spent on appeals and suggested money might be better spent “to educate people about the value of the beach and the dune ecosystem.” John Strachan is a director of the Friends of Sauble Beach, a citizens’ group, and said he inspects the sand dunes daily. Jackson’s intentions are good but he thinks she’s misguided about plowing over the plover habitat, he said. He thinks she’s getting “bad advice.” He said he saw in the JP’s decision and Morneau’s reasons, which he read, nothing to suggest human activity on the beach could lead to charges against the town under the Endangered Species Act. “When you’re the mayor you tend to control the narrative and I think she’s trying to control the narrative,” Strachan said. Jackson said that given the JP in the initial decision found the entire beach was plover habitat “we had no choice but to appeal that decision.”

Article content Justice Morneau clarified the “south end” of the beach should not be considered plover habitat but also said “Not withstanding this change there was sufficient evidence that the spring and fall work did cover the entire beach.” It was an “important clarification” that the heavily recreated south end of the beach is not plover habitat, nor are areas overgrown with willows, the mayor said in a written statement Monday night, after the decision was released. The town is reviewing the decision and is “pleased” the town’s duty to maintain the beach for public health and safety was recognized. The little migratory plovers have taken up annual residence at Sauble Beach since 2007, after a nearly 30-year-absence, returning every year with the help of volunteer monitors, who give names to the returning feathery friends. The town has maintained that it has never damaged piping plover habitat and that the shorebirds actually prefer to nest on a “clean beach” — not something asserted by town lawyers in their courtroom appeal last November. It has also stressed the beach is a significant economic asset which draws visitors to Sauble and that should be considered in viewing the town’s beach work. In March 2018, the MNRF charged the town with violating the Endangered Species Act by damaging piping plover habitat at Sauble Beach on April 13, 2017, before the shorebirds arrived for the nesting season. The MNRF laid a second charge in late July 2018, alleging the town’s beach maintenance work between Aug. 23 and Sept. 7, 2017 – after the plovers had left for their wintering grounds – also damaged plover habitat.

Article content Jackson said Tuesday the town will continue work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, including towards creating a beach management plan. That plan was put on the back burner because of the legal dispute, she said. “And we will always protect the plovers on the beach, no matter where the plovers land, regardless if it’s in an area that’s deemed plover habitat or not.” Birds Canada, which stands to receive the $100,000 penalty imposed by the court, runs a plover recovery program across the province, including at Sauble and Wasaga Beach. “I don’t think it needs to be plovers against the town,” said Andrea Gress, co-ordinator of the organization’s Ontario Piping Plover Program. “There’s no reason why a really good beach management plan couldn’t be put in place that accounts for everyone involved, including the birds.” “What we’ve noticed at Sauble Beach in recent years is that there’s a lot of erosion and that could it be caused by beach maintenance? So we think they really should be thinking about the longevity of the beach.” Gress said she thinks they can work together but it’s “worth noting” Wasaga’s management plan encourages natural vegetation “and their breeding success of piping plovers is one of the better ones in the Great Lakes. Whereas Sauble Beach’s breeding success rates are not good, frankly.” Plovers might choose to nest where it’s a “little bit more open and bare but the vegetation growth is essential for their chick survival and their success.”

