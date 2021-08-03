Kawartha Lakes man wins Chantry Chinook Classic with 21.72-lb salmon
The full moon and a cold front seem to have been factors in this year’s abbreviated Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby.
Mike Hahn, chairman of the Lake Huron Fishing Club event, said anglers were catching an expected number of fish in the first half of the derby, which began July 24 – around the same time as the start of the Buck Moon.
In fact, the seven heaviest fish – including the top-prize-winning 21.72-pound chinook salmon caught by Nathaniel Clauser of Kawartha Lakes and 21.79-lb top trout entered by Rick Barker – were reeled in July 27 and 28.
But after the midway point, the number of fish being weighed in dropped off significantly.
“The numbers of fish were down considerably overall this year. The fishing was really, really tough,” Hahn said Tuesday in an interview.
“All of the big fish were caught on the 27th and 28th – on the full moon – and then after that, it just shut down. There were guys going out 12 or 13 hours and coming in and weighing in one fish, two fish.
“The full moon does have a lot to do with it. The lake turned over quite a bit as well. The thermocline changed from 80 feet down at the beginning of the tournament to 38 feet down at the end. So I’m sure that made it a little harder fishing.”
Just over 341 fish were weighed in over the derby’s 10 days. Normally, double that number of fish are entered over the derby’s first week.
Nearly 1,000 anglers purchased tickets for this year’s event.
Clauser, who caught his salmon near Wiarton July 27, wins $15,000, while Barker wins $7,500 for entering the heaviest trout.
Clauser said Tuesday he was vacationing in the area for the derby and caught his prize-winning salmon on the first night he could get out on the water. He was fishing with a downrigger, using a spoon and Lyman lure. The fish began tugging on the line about 15 minutes after he started fishing.
This was the second time Clauser has fished in a Chantry Chinook Classic, but he’s taken part in the Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular for the past decade.
He’s won a few daily prizes over the years, but this is his biggest win so far.
“It’s pretty exciting. I wasn’t expecting it. Thankfully, that cold front had moved in and the weather was pretty rough there for a few days so I was able to hold onto first,” he said.
This was the first Chantry Chinook Classic since 2019.
The Lake Huron Fishing Club was forced to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club voted unanimously May 26 to hold the derby this summer after the provincial government announced Ontario would begin a three-step reopening plan May 22.
The length of the derby was shortened from the usual 16 days to 10 and many health and safety measures were put in place.
For example, anglers had to wear masks and socially distance while in line to have their fish weighed at stations set up at the Kincardine Harbour, Port Elgin Harbour, Lures N Lines in Wiarton and Inverhuron Provincial Park.
No physical leaderboards were set up at the weigh-in stations and events like kid’s day, media day and the closing ceremonies were cancelled.
Hahn said everyone followed the rules.
All proceeds from the derby will go to the conservation efforts of the Lake Huron Fishing Club, a not-for-profit group that operates a pair of hatcheries stocking Lake Huron with salmon as well as rainbow and brown trout.
The derby grounds roughly run from Port Albert on the coast of Lake Huron to just north of Stokes Bay, and west to the U.S. border. On the other side of the peninsula in Georgian Bay, the grounds go from just north of Dyer’s Bay south to Colpoys Bay and east 16 kilometres.
Trevor Donaldson’s 19.59-lb fish was the second-heaviest salmon weighed in during the derby, while Claude Gareau’s 19.5-lb catch finished third in that category.
Justin Wdowiak’s 19.06-lb laker finished second in the trout category, while Don Voll’s 17.58-lb lake trout was third.