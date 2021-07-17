Kemble Mountain Trail remains closed to motorized vehicles

The Kemble Mountain Trail in Georgian Bluffs will remain closed for the time being after the municipality received a legal opinion on motorized vehicle access on it.

During its committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, Georgian Bluffs Chief Administrative Officer Al Meneses told council that the legal opinion the municipality recieved determined that the township is only allowed to regulate use of off-road vehicles in areas that are governed by the Niagara Escarpment Commission if such regulations would not conflict with the Niagara Escarpment Plan.

“Basically what the legal opinion states is that we can not allow, or sort of condone or make any policies that would contradict the NEC policies,” Meneses said, adding that the legal opinion in regards to how it applies to the Kemble Mountain Trail is clear.

“That trail is on the NEC’s land, its highest protected area and as such motorized vehicles, other than snowmobiles in the wintertime, are strictly prohibited.”

Meneses said enforcement of the legislation lies with the NEC, however if the municipality knows that the illegal activity is occurring on its unopened road allowance, it has an obligation to prevent it.

In March, Georgian Bluffs temporarily closed the approximately three kilometre stretch of the Kemble Mountain Trail to motorized vehicles.

The trail follows the Cole’s Sideroad unopened road allowance between Concession 24 and Taylor Sideroad northwest of Kemble.

The closure came after concerns were raised about the trail crossing through the environmentally sensitive NEC lands. It also deviates from the municipal road allowance and onto private property in several places. Georgian Bluffs agreed to make repairs to some private property that had been damaged by vehicles in the area.