Kemble WI honours favourite son with national award

Kemble’s best-known piper, community booster and ex-officio mayor, Keith Davidson, has received a national Women’s Institute award for his contributions to the Kemble Women’s Institute and its promotion of “home and country.”

He was recognized at a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Kemble Women’s Institute Scenic Lookout, in a parkette beside Grey Road 1 overlooking Georgian Bay, where he received the Erland Lee Award. The prestigious honour, named after Lee who played a key role in the founding of The Women’s Institutes, is presented annually to a man who has made an outstanding contribution to the WI movement.

Kemble Women’s Institute members surprised Davidson with the award during an event at the lookout. He said the award left him speechless, but that lasted for only a minute before Davidson thanked those in attendance “from the bottom of my heart” for the honour.

“He did a lot, Erland Lee, for the Women’s Institute and I know his history. And for me to be in his category, I really feel proud and honoured. It’s nice, but I’m shocked,” Davidson said in an interview after being presented with the award.

Davidson was selected for the award in April but until Monday, the pandemic had kept Kemble WI members from gathering in person for nearly 1 1/2 years, Kemble WI secretary Connie Morris said.

It was Davidson’s vision in 2007 to create the parkette and he was instrumental in forming a committee to design and build it, the nomination letter said. The lookout’s “design and the table set for tea emanated from his enthusiasm.”

Davidson said Monday he believes the space is now the most-used park in the Georgian Bluffs community.

“No park gets more people just casually coming in. There’s always people here,” he said.