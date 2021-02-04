Kenny's Kidz collecting donations for people in need

Article content
Alicia Sylvest has long been passionate about helping people in need.
The 36-year-old Owen Sound native remembers donating as a young teen to local Christmas toy drives before starting, years later, her own holiday donation campaigns. She has also organized drives for Syrian refugees – once filling a community centre with items – and raised money to buy feminine hygiene products for women.
In 2018, Sylvest created Kenny’s Kidz – named after her father and biggest supporter who died two years earlier – with a goal of continuing her efforts of helping others.
“When I started Kenny’s Kidz, it was mainly for children and focused on children, but I’ve kind of progressed into helping women who are starting over or leaving shelters as well as homeless women,” she said Thursday.
Sylvest, who now lives in Chesley, said she once escaped domestic violence and stayed at a women’s shelter so she knows firsthand what it’s like to have to start over.