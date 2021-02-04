Kenny's Kidz collecting donations for people in need

Article content continued

“I know how important it is to have support when you’re starting over and it’s scary because you don’t have anything,” she said.

Sylvest has decided to ramp up her Kenny’s Kidz efforts in 2021 – in large part due to hearing about the struggles people are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and has scheduled campaigns for each month.

“This year is when I’ve said, you know what, I’m going to push and make this an actual ongoing everyday kind of thing,” she said.

“I’ve set monthly goals to challenge the community so they can see how easy it is for things to get done and help to be given where needed when people work together. That’s ultimately what I want to happen – for people to see that good things happen when we work as a team.”

This month, she’s collecting feminine hygiene products that she plans to donate to homeless women and youth, women’s shelters, schools and low-income families.

The Kenny’s Kidz: Grey & Bruce Facebook page includes information on how to donate.

“Feminine hygiene products are one of the most needed items, but they’re actually one of the least donated,” she said.

Along with the monthly campaigns, she said she’s always collecting donations of food, diapers and other items at her home.

Sylvest, who has five children, said she has plans to eventually register Kenny’s Kidz as an official charity.

She said she loves helping others, but is quick to point out that without the support of the community, she wouldn’t be able to do the things she wants to accomplish.

“I just give a platform. A lot of people want to help. A lot of people want to donate, but they’re not sure how; they’re not sure where. And when they have a platform to do that, the community comes together so nicely and it’s basically a team,” she said.