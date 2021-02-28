Keppel Quarry receives award for community relations
A once-contentious limestone quarry north of Owen Sound has received a quarry industry association’s Community Relations Award.
Walker Aggregates’ Keppel Quarry, which it acquired from long-time operator Harold Sutherland Construction in 2019, received the award from the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, the association announced in a news release.
This is the first OSSGA Community Relations Award for Keppel Quarry, the expansion of which in Georgian Bluffs had been contentious but which overcame objections.
The OSSGA said the award recognized the quarry “for its holistic approach to being a good neighbour,” including for “controlling noise and dust emissions,” and “measures to keep its truck traffic safe along Grey Road 17.”
The release also lauded Keppel Quarry for its donations of stone, concrete and gravel, respectively to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter, Lion’s Head Lighthouse rebuild, and for a cattle-crossing as part of Grey Sauble Conservation Authority’s water quality work.
The quarry is also credited for donating use of machines and operators for stream and habitat enhancement along the Upper Sydenham River, financially supporting sports groups, hosting public meetings, Bluewater District School Board educational student tours and keeping communications open during the pandemic through newsletters and other digital means.
“I’m so very pleased that one of our Harold Sutherland Construction quarries has received a Community Relations Award from our industry association,” said Ken Lucyshyn, executive vice-president of Walker Aggregates, in the release.
Selection of the industry association’s Community Relations Award recipient is based on four criteria: being a good neighbour, community involvement, media relations and community education.
Efforts to expand the Keppel Quarry, 15 minutes north of Owen Sound, prompted objections from neighbours and environmental groups to Niagara Escarpment Commission’s conditional development permit approval and a plan amendment.
A Niagara Escarpment Commission hearing and was called for that, while a separate Ontario Municipal Board hearing was to consider an aggregate extraction licence.
In the end, the quarry expansion and plan to quarry under the water table were permitted in 2014 but environmental protections were enhanced through negotiations and the size of the project was significantly reduced.