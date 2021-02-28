Keppel Quarry receives award for community relations

Article content

A once-contentious limestone quarry north of Owen Sound has received a quarry industry association’s Community Relations Award.

Walker Aggregates’ Keppel Quarry, which it acquired from long-time operator Harold Sutherland Construction in 2019, received the award from the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, the association announced in a news release.

This is the first OSSGA Community Relations Award for Keppel Quarry, the expansion of which in Georgian Bluffs had been contentious but which overcame objections.

The OSSGA said the award recognized the quarry “for its holistic approach to being a good neighbour,” including for “controlling noise and dust emissions,” and “measures to keep its truck traffic safe along Grey Road 17.”

The release also lauded Keppel Quarry for its donations of stone, concrete and gravel, respectively to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter, Lion’s Head Lighthouse rebuild, and for a cattle-crossing as part of Grey Sauble Conservation Authority’s water quality work.