Kim family hopes to rebuild after devastating Sutton Park Inn fire

Article content The owners of Sutton Park Inn have been left devastated by a fire that ravaged the 60-room hotel Wednesday, but say they hope to rebuild the family-owned business in Kincardine. “We all came from Toronto originally – my family had businesses there – and we fell in love with this town and we all decided that this is our final destination,” Michael Kim Jr. said Friday in an interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kim family hopes to rebuild after devastating Sutton Park Inn fire Back to video “Everyone wants to live here, retire here. We all got married here – the kids I mean – and there is now a total of nine grandchildren and all were born in this town. That was our plan – to be here. We had no plans of stopping, so we plan on rebuilding. That’s our goal.” He said it’s unclear, at this point, how much of the building can be saved and how much would have to be rebuilt. Nearly all of the guest room and suite areas of the hotel were destroyed in the blaze, which started just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The main building, which houses a restaurant, lounge, lobby and owner’s residence, sustained smoke and water damage, but could potentially be restored, he said.

Article content “This was everything we had,” Kim said of the inn. “It wasn’t just our place of business. We all lived there – my mother and father still live there. And even our kids grew up there. Every birthday party was held there. And so, they were hit a lot by this too. They’re taking this really hard because they all had dreams of working summers there when they grow up and continue to have birthday parties there. But, hopefully, we can get it back up and can all still do those things.” Kincardine Fire & Emergency Services Chief Brad Lemaich said Friday the department’s investigation into the blaze has concluded, with the cause listed as inconclusive. The fire is not considered suspicious and officials believe it might have been electrical in nature, perhaps due to a “component failure.” Damage is pegged at about $2 million, Lemaich said. The Kim family bought the now-49-year-old Sutton Park Inn on Sutton Street, a short drive from Highway 21, in 1998. Michael Kim Jr. said he, his parents and his three siblings all work at the business. His eldest sister runs the Akima House Restaurant, while his older sister is the “real MVP” who does just about everything, and he runs the bar. His youngest sister helps out wherever it’s needed. The property is arranged with the main building at the front and three connected buildings containing guest rooms forming a horseshoe behind it. A fifth building, where the fire originated, is in the courtyard and contains a swimming pool and second-storey suites.

Article content The business has high marks on travel review websites, with many customers commenting about the high level of customer service. The inn has a large billiard room that has been frequently used over the years as a venue for pool tournaments. Kim said he was at his home in Kincardine, helping his children with their online schooling, when a friend’s message alerted him about the fire. He said he looked out of his window and could see smoke billowing across town. When he arrived at the inn, he could see flames coming from the building. “I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he said. His main concern, he said, was that everyone had got out safely, which they had. There were no injuries in the blaze. Kim said the family has received a flood of messages from the community in the wake of the fire, with many offering to help out in any way they can. He called the firefighters who responded “heroes,” saying he recognized many of them as friends and customers of the hotel. The family is touched by a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help them out, he said. That fundraiser, available by searching Support for the Kim Family in Kincardine, had raised more than its $20,000 goal by Friday afternoon. “It is time to show the Kim family what an amazing and supportive community Kincardine is and that we all stand with them as they begin to pick up the pieces after such a catastrophic event,” wrote organizer Dominika Marcotte of Kincardine. “Please help us reach the goal of raising $20,000 as quickly as possible to help ease the burden for this wonderful family.”

