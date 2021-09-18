This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Bruce Trail stares Karen Holland, a resident of Kimberley in the Beaver Valley, in the face every day.

Article content And now the ultra runner has added her name to Bruce Trail lore after she became the first person to run the length of the more than 900-kilometre trail in under nine days. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kimberley woman sets new Bruce Trail fastest time mark Back to video Holland, 34, said Friday that she is extremely goal-oriented and it feels very satisfying to complete the trail in under nine days. “It feels great to set a new bar and a new standard,” Holland said as she continued to recuperate from the run she completed early Sunday morning. “I think many of the past record holders have attempted to break nine days, so it feels great to get that and have eight days and change written down.” With a time of eight days, 22 hours and 51 minutes, Holland eclipsed the previous fastest known time (fkt) that was just set in June by Kip Arlidge. Holland’s mark was more than four hours faster than Arlidge’s and more than three days faster than the previous women’s fkt, set by Chantal Demers in 2017. Holland said she hopes that her accomplishment makes people realize that the overall fastest known time is something that both men and women can strive to reach. “It is cool because we always talk about the men’s fkt and the women’s fkt, but we never talk about the fact that the overall doesn’t have to be a men’s fkt,” Holland said. “I hope that this almost resets that idea.” Holland, who grew up near London and called Toronto home before moving to Kimberley prior to the pandemic, has been running locally over the past two years, with so many travel restrictions in place.

Article content She has spent a lot of time running the trails of the Beaver Valley and the Blue Mountain sections, two of the most challenging. She has also explored more beyond that, and it started to creep into her mind that maybe she could run the whole trail. “It is just such an iconic part of Ontario,” Holland said of the trail. “I think the more I was exposed to it, it felt like you just can’t get away from it.” Running the Bruce Trail for the fastest known time is a challenge that has grown over the years. The first fastest known time was set in 1995 at more than 14 days. Teams also take on the trail in relays. Holland was around others who ran the full length of the trail and the more exposure she had to the idea, the closer it came to reality. “I always told myself I wouldn’t do it because I told myself I wouldn’t give up 10 days of my vacation to do something like that,” Holland laughed. “Over the winter my friend Chantal would answer all of my silly questions about running it. Sure enough once all of them were answered, I was like, ‘I guess there are no more questions. Now I have to do this thing.’” Holland said her fkt attempt is really a decade in the making, as the last 10 years of ultra running has really prepared her body for the gruelling trek. “I feel like to properly prep your body it takes that long. I started doing my first ultra races in 2010,” Holland said. “Then I put forth a lot of longer days on the Bruce over this past summer just to focus on seeing more of the terrain, understanding it and knowing what I was getting myself into.

Article content “But really there is so much variety on the trail you can’t really ever prepare yourself.” And there is also a lot of logistical preparation that is needed to complete the feat. Maps were printed out ahead of time, and reroutes and particular nuances of the trail were noted. Holland said some of the people who had previously completed the fkt were involved in her run and gave her input ahead of time. She said she couldn’t have done it all without the support of her parents, along with her core crew of Arianna, Chantal, Molly and Peter, Alistair and Ian, her social media manager Cait and everyone else who came out and supported her along the way. “Your crew really has to think ahead for you,” said Holland. “I always like to be in control but this was one of those instances where I needed to give up all control. “On Day 1 when things started I handed the controls to the crew knowing they would do the right thing and do a great job, which they did.” Photo by Supplied Holland set out for her run from Tobermory on Sept. 3 at 6 a.m. On the route, Holland planned to run 100-km days, a schedule she stuck to for most of the run. She tried to get five hours of sleep each night, which she did achieve for the first seven nights, before that plan went out the window for the final two days, which included an all-nighter on the final night. “Caffeine became my best friend on the last night,” she said. The stormy weather that produced a tornado near Lucknow on Sept. 7 hit Holland on Night 4 of her run.

Article content “It threw a wrench in our plans, but quite honestly it kept me running because you couldn’t really stop because you would get cold,” Holland said. “The torrential rain was pretty intense.” On Day 5 it began to get mentally tougher, but she told herself that she had already put in 400 kilometres, so keep going. By Day 7 she said there was a mental lull with about 250 km still to run in two days, more than she had ran on any of the days previous. But her body was holding up, aside from some swelling and some shin pain, which she managed with athletic tape, Advil and compression socks. Then by Day 8 she felt like she had found a groove. “Some of my running friends from Toronto came out and it just felt like we were having a morning on the trails,” Holland said. “I think that helped break the mental exhaustion.” She ended up putting in 110 km on her eighth day and 127 km on her last. “It was terrifying but your body just gets conditioned almost,” she said. Holland finished just before 5 a.m. on Sunday in Queenston Heights. She said she was surprised she wasn’t more emotional as she approached the cairn that marks the finish. “I think the emotions had come out during the whole run. Nine days of emotions is a lot,” said Holland. “By the time you are at the end you are just emotionless.” More than five days later, Holland was still feeling the effects of the run, but she was recovering. She has gone for some short walks and planned to soon attempt a bike ride. The next challenge on her to-do list is the iconic 100-Mile Western States Endurance Run in California in 2022, which she managed to get into through a competitive lottery two years ago, but had to defer twice because of the pandemic. “It will hopefully feel short compared to what I just did,” Holland said of the California race. As for the Bruce Trail, she is looking forward to others going after her record and wants to support them with everything she has learned, but she is not likely to attempt it again. “I feel like the experience remains special and I want to keep it at that,” Holland said.

