





Share this Story: Kincardine mayor's resignation a surprise to fellow councillors

Kincardine mayor's resignation a surprise to fellow councillors

Article content Kincardine’s mayor is stepping down after nearly three decades in local municipal politics. Anne Eadie announced her resignation during a virtual meeting of council Wednesday evening by reading a prepared letter addressed to residents, fellow council members and municipal staff. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kincardine mayor's resignation a surprise to fellow councillors Back to video “My season as mayor is coming to an end,” Eadie said. “My wish for the community that I love is that we continue to build on our strengths, support each other in times of celebration and need, and all move forward in a positive manner to make this an even better place for present and future generations to live in,” she said. Eadie offered no further explanation for her decision to resign. She said she will continue to be part of making Kincardine “an even better place for present and future generations to live in,” but in other ways. The next municipal election in Ontario will be held Oct. 24, 2022. In Eadie’s absence, Deputy-mayor Randy Roppel will assume the responsibilities and power of the mayor’s position until the vacancy is filled.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kincardine CAO Sharon Chambers said the Municipal Act requires council to declare the office vacant at its next meeting, on April 12. “Within 60 days of the declaration of the vacancy, council must either appoint a person to fill the vacancy, or pass a bylaw requiring a by-election to fill the vacancy. It is anticipated that staff will be taking a report to council on April 19 to outline the requirements for each of these options and requesting a decision from council on their preferred method for filling the vacancy,” Chambers said in an e-mail. “Anne has served on Municipality of Kincardine council as deputy mayor and mayor for the last 10 years. Her dedication, hard work and commitment to our community is truly admirable and she will be greatly missed,” municipal staff said in a news release. Eadie could not be reached for comment Thursday. Roppel, elected in 2018 as Ward 3 councillor, was appointed deputy mayor in a vote of sitting councillors following the death of former deputy-mayor Marie Wilson in 2020. Roppel said Eadie’s resignation took him and the other councillors by surprise. “I spoke to Anne a week and a half ago, and she never indicated anything to me . . . a little over halfway through the council meeting she informed council she had a letter she wanted to read and, everything went quiet as she started to read her letter, and there we were, all of us, sitting looking at our screens with amazement. Basically, she caught us flat-footed,” Roppel said. “It’s unfortunate, shall we say, but life goes on and our business goes on. We’re a stable council.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Roppel said he was not aware of any other further context surrounding Eadie’s abrupt resignation, and noted the mayor was well-respected within the municipality. “It’s entirely up to her,” he said. Eadie thanked her family, and the various councillors she worked with during her long career in municipal politics spanning seats on five councils, a deputy mayorship and mayorship. She served the communities of Huron-Kinloss and Kincardine, and sat on Bruce County council. “Local politics is about cooperating to make decisions that best serve our local community. May that continue to be the main focus of the Municipality of Kincardine Council,” Eadie said. Eadie first entered local municipal politics in 2003, winning a seat on Huron-Kinloss council with 2,481 votes. Eadie was re-elected to Huron-Kinloss council in 2006, leading seven council candidates with 2,556 votes. In 2010, Eadie garnered 3,664 votes to become the highest-ranked councillor-at-large in the Municipality of Kincardine making her the new deputy mayor in the process. In 2014, 3,130 votes were cast making Eadie Kincardine’s new mayor in a landslide victory. She was then re-elected in another one-sided victory in 2018. After first being elected Kincardine’s mayor in 2014, Eadie said council’s priorities would be to sort out over $1 million in budget cuts due to a postponement of DGR payments and cuts from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Eadie said bringing natural gas to the region and improving communication with the public would be two of the council’s major focuses. Late in 2020, the first residential customers started to receive natural gas from EPCOR’s Southern Bruce natural gas expansion project, a venture rooted in 2011. The $80 million project became a reality in 2019, and involves the construction of an approximately 120-kilometre mainline from Dornoch to the Bruce Industrial Park near the Bruce Power nuclear development, then down the Lake Huron shore and southeast to Lucknow. Another approximately 178 kilometres of smaller diameter distribution piping is being constructed to serve the communities. According to an EPCOR spokesperson contacted in November 2020, more than 2,200 residents and businesses in the Municipality of Kincardine signed up to receive natural gas.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound